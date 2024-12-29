Developer builds 6,000 homes but backtracks on pledge to contribute to building school and roads

A picture of Hodson Developments plans for Chilmington Green in Ashford, Kent

A housing developer has prompted fury after it backtracked on its promise to contribute funding to schools and facilities for a major new housing scheme.

Hodson Developments has been accused of reneging on an earlier pledge to invest millions in services and infrastructure for a 6,000-home development in Ashford, Kent.

Work has already begun on Chilmington Green development and Hodson has additional plans approved for another 665 new builds nearby.

But the firm has now applied to the Planning Inspectorate to ditch or alter 33 of the funding commitments it made as part of its original planning agreement.

It intends to save £50 million by not contributing to the building of schools and funding of social care and community projects.

Hodson is reportedly planning to save a further £30 million by not providing funding to turn the A28 into a dual carriageway, leading to what residents fear will be increased congestion.

It also wants to cut £14.9 million of funding, including scrapping an entire primary school, arguing that the development will only have 6,000 homes rather than the original plan for 7,000.

Other cuts in promised funding will also include £213,000 to adult learning, £900,000 of library funding and £239,000 for youth services.

Hodson Developments intends to save £50 million by not contributing to the creation of infrastructure

Hodson had signed a legally binding Section 106 Agreement with Kent county council (KCC), but has now reportedly claimed that such funding is no longer possible in the current financial climate and would be prohibitively expensive and self-defeating.

KCC has threatened legal action against the developer unless it reinstates its earlier agreement to fund road improvements.

A spokesman for KCC told The Telegraph: “The county council as local highway authority has a duty to protect the network from the negative impacts of traffic generated by new development.

“We will vigorously defend the legal obligations already placed upon this developer by Ashford borough council and ourselves to secure the necessary infrastructure to prevent the A28 from becoming permanently gridlocked.

“We are currently in negotiations with Hodsons to find a way forward, but if necessary will contest the issue in a Public Inquiry and a court of law.”

Cllr Linda Harman, the portfolio holder for planning at Ashford borough council, backed KCC’s stand and said it would “appeal robustly against the proposed changes”.

She said: “We do not feel they will benefit local residents or [the] wider community of Ashford at all.

“We want Chilmington Green to be the sustainable development it was planned to be, with all the community facilities intended, so we will make the case that the proposed amendments to the S106 agreement will only short change residents.”

Chilmington Green in Ashford, Kent, will have 6,000 homes

Officials from the Planning Inspectorate are set to assess in February next year whether Hodson can back out of its promised funding.

The firm is also understood to be seeking to set aside its original commitment to spend £800,000 towards a new graveyard for the area, contribute towards footpaths and cycling routes and provide £2.5 million of bus vouchers for homeowners.

The backtracking has angered residents, who say that without the promised community facilities the new development will place an intolerable strain on existing services.

Michael Ross, 76, a retired building manager, said: “Developers think they can do what they want. The considerations of local people are never thought about. It’s insanity to build thousands of new homes and not consider what infrastructure is needed as well.”

Mr Ross told MailOnline: “The needs of locals are always just an afterthought. That’s really bad. Public services will collapse. The roads are so busy as it is. Getting anywhere is already a nightmare. There should be proper obligations in place to ensure these things are met.”

Hodson Developments has defended the proposed changes, saying the cost and burden of the S106 infrastructure contributions are “undermining viability” and “deliverability” of the development, though it insists “none” of the changes relate to it wanting to “enhance its profit margin”.

In submitted documents, Hodson stated: “The S106 agreement was drafted in relation to a fundamentally different development than that which has emerged.

“The modifications and/or discharge of obligations are necessary in order to address critical viability and deliverability challenges that have arisen as a result of a range of circumstances beyond the appellant’s control.

“The proposed changes enable the delivery of the development and wider scheme. Provided peak debt levels can be reduced in accordance with the variations requested, the scheme can be delivered by the appellant and will ultimately prosper in a way that will offer the opportunity in later Review Phases to increase the affordable housing provision, whilst ensuring the delivery of all essential infrastructure.”

Hodson Developments has been approached for further comment.