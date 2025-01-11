Developer files contempt of court papers against group fighting to preserve Winnipeg-area forest

CBC

A Winnipeg developer has filed contempt of court papers against a group fighting to preserve the Lemay Forest. Conflict between the two sides came to a head this week after a judge ordered protesters not to block access to workers.

Latest Stories

  • Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo González addresses Venezuelans promising to return to the country and take up the Presidency

    Venezuela opposition Presidential candidate Edmundo González addressed Venezuelans Friday from the Dominican Republic saying he intended to enter the country to assume the presidency.

  • For Yukoners with chronic illness, the pandemic might be over but the risk remains

    For at-risk populations, staying safe during flu season got harder when most people stopped caring about getting sick after the COVID-19 pandemic."People are feeling alone, they're feeling very isolated," said Isla Rathlin, a clinical health navigator at Queer Yukon.Rathlin runs a support group in Whitehorse for "spoonies," or people who are chronically ill or disabled. They meet monthly to share experiences and perspectives, including strategies for staying healthy during flu season.Some of the

  • Whitehorse gravel business found in contempt of court, again, for refusing to leave city-owned property

    A Yukon judge has once again reprimanded a Whitehorse gravel business for continuing to operate next to Ear Lake even though its lease for the city-owned property expired more than three years ago and a legal requirement for it to leave.Yukon Supreme Court Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan, in a written decision this week, declared Annie Lake Trucking in continued contempt of court for not complying with an order it signed in March 2022 agreeing to vacate the land by the end of that June. Duncan prev

  • Vancouver strip club marquee cited as hate speech on X

    The X account of Vancouver's Penthouse strip club has been suspended, and not for what you'd think.The social media platform formerly known as Twitter took action after a photo of the club's latest marquee reading, "Forever neighbours, never neighbors" went viral.The wording references president-elect Donald Trump's recent trolling of Canada by calling it America's 51st state, and uses the juxtaposition of the Canadian spelling of "neighbour" against the U.S. "neighbor" for political satire.Obvi

  • 'Pizzagate' gunman killed by police in North Carolina after traffic stop, authorities say

    KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A man who fired a gun inside a restaurant in the nation's capital after a fake online conspiracy theory called “Pizzagate” motivated him to do so nearly a decade ago was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a weekend traffic stop.

  • An employee at the Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., works on a vehicle inside of the region's largest employer. U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said this week that his country doesn't need Canada's cars and that he'd rather make them in Detroit.

    When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time,&nbsp;also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1&nbsp;trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump&nbsp;said of Canada, during a&nbsp;news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected&nbsp;any reliance the United States may have on trade with its&nbsp;northern&nbsp;neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian&nbsp;exports to the U.S. in 2023, for example, totalled nearly $418.6 billion US, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.Nor&nbsp;did Trump&nbsp;mention the roughly 4.4 million barrels of oil the U.S. receives per&nbsp;day from Canada, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a little more than half of all its imported oil and its No. 1&nbsp;import.He did zero in on the&nbsp;auto, lumber&nbsp;and dairy industries, saying&nbsp;that the U.S. could fill Americans' significant&nbsp;demand for these products.But as figures and experts suggest, U.S. demand means Canada may not be so easily replaced.AutomotiveTrump told reporters that in reference to Canada, the U.S. doesn't need "their cars" and that&nbsp;he'd&nbsp;rather make them in Detroit.While Canada&nbsp;doesn't make any of its&nbsp;own vehicles for mass production, it's home to plants from U.S.-based auto&nbsp;manufacturers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis North America.Because of its big&nbsp;appetite for vehicles, the U.S. is the largest auto&nbsp;importer in the world — and Canada is one of its biggest suppliers. For example, more than&nbsp;1.5 million vehicles were produced in Canada in 2023, according to the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association.The Ford Motor Co. assembly plant is shown in Oakville, Ont. In an average year, about 80 per cent of of vehicles made in Canada are exported to&nbsp;the U.S., says the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)In a normal year, according to&nbsp;Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, about 80 per cent of of vehicles made in Canada are exported to&nbsp;the U.S.So,&nbsp;could U.S. auto manufacturers, as Trump suggests, remove all of their plants from Canada, set up shop&nbsp;in their country&nbsp;and produce all of their vehicles&nbsp;from home?"Absolutely," said&nbsp;Dimitry Anastakis, a professor of business history at the University of Toronto's&nbsp;Rotman School of Management and an expert on the auto industry.But there would be a&nbsp;big catch: the disintegration of the North American auto industry, he said."It might help Americans and&nbsp;American producers, but the cost to getting there would be so tremendous that it would probably tip the North American industry into a recession," he said. "These are supply chains that have been developed for decades."U.S. auto manufacturers build plants in Canada to take advantage of&nbsp;lower wages, lower exchange rates and also skilled labour. While moving all of the Canadian plants to the U.S. would be a boon for labour in that country, it would also mean costs for consumers of vehicles on both sides of the border would rise dramatically, Anastakis&nbsp;said.WATCH |&nbsp;Trump says the U.S. doesn't need Canada's auto industry:It would take years to&nbsp;reshape their supply lines and be very costly for U.S. manufacturers, he said, because they've sunk so much money into their operations in Canada."This talking point that [Trump]&nbsp;had about 'We could just build&nbsp;them all here,' like snapping your fingers, is completely untethered&nbsp;from reality because of the way that the industry has evolved over the last 60 years,"&nbsp;Anastakis said.Volpe said U.S. manufacturers would suffer big losses&nbsp;by moving and building new plants to the U.S., something that would take years. "Creating an us-versus-them context is a complete fabrication," he said.LumberAccording to the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Home Builders, the U.S.&nbsp;domestic production of softwood lumber is not sufficient to meet the demand from the home-building industry."To help fill this gap, the U.S. relies on softwood lumber from Canada to meet our lumber demand," the group's&nbsp;president and CEO, Jim Tobin,&nbsp;said in an email statement&nbsp;to CBC News.The United States uses a lot of lumber, and a significant&nbsp;portion comes from Canada.The U.S. imports about 25 per cent&nbsp;of the total softwood lumber it uses from Canada, and mills south of the border are already operating at about 85 per cent capacity, experts say. (Michel Nogue/Radio-Canada)"The U.S. imports about 25 per cent of the total softwood lumber consumption from Canada, which is quite a large market share," Rajan Parajuli, an associate professor of forest economics and policy&nbsp;at NC&nbsp;State University in Raleigh, N.C., said in an email to CBC News.Parajuli&nbsp;said the U.S. lacks the capacity to meet domestic demand.But Trump said the U.S. doesn't need Canadian lumber and that it has "massive fields of lumber" that he could unrestrict with an executive order.However,&nbsp;Parajuli said it would still be "highly unlikely" that the U.S., without Canadian lumber, would be able to meet the demand. While the&nbsp;U.S. has enough standing tree inventory, the sawmill industry has limited capacity and a&nbsp;constrained supply chain, he said.Mostly, the&nbsp;logging industry has been shrinking for the last couple of decades, he said.Russ Taylor, a B.C.-based forestry consultant, said&nbsp;Trump could loosen up regulations to allow more logging in U.S. public forests, but more loggers, truck drivers and workers&nbsp;would be needed."Where is the labour going to come from and the skilled labourers and the capital?&nbsp;It doesn't happen overnight."WATCH |&nbsp;Trump says he would use 'economic force' on Canada:Taylor&nbsp;said Trump is also forgetting the processing aspect of the industry and that mills in the U.S. are already operating at about 85 per cent&nbsp;capacity."You&nbsp;could probably push some more logs&nbsp;through the U.S. sawmills, but you wouldn't gain a lot, you would gain some," he said.But with about&nbsp;25 per cent of lumber coming from Canada, increasing production by five or 10 per cent in the U.S. means "you're still not even close" to meeting demand, Taylor said."So the bottom line is the U.S. needs Canadian lumber, period."DairyIn 2023, Canada&nbsp;exported about&nbsp;$488 million&nbsp;Cdn worth of dairy products to the U.S., according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.But Trump said the U.S. doesn't need Canadian dairy products, specifically mentioning Canadian milk. And it's&nbsp;true that&nbsp;Canada doesn't export a lot of milk to the U.S. — about $17 million worth in 2023.A young goat is shown at a farm in Wyoming, Ont. Goat cheese from Canada is in high demand in the U.S. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)But there is a market for Canadian cheese, said Andrea Berti, president of the&nbsp;U.S.-based Cheese&nbsp;Importers Association of America.Berti said the U.S. imports a lot of cheese from&nbsp;sheep's milk and&nbsp;goats'&nbsp;milk made in&nbsp;Canada, products that aren't&nbsp;very common in the U.S., because it tends to focus more on cheese made from cows' milk."Goat's milk is also made in the U.S., but it's a&nbsp;smaller percentage. It's&nbsp;not enough to cover the U.S. demand," he said. "So we go to Canada for that reason."Berti said Americans also turn to Canada for French-style cheeses, as well as artisan cheeses made in Quebec, which are a favourite in specialty shops.WATCH | Trump says the U.S. is 'subsidizing' Canada. Is he right?:

  • Frank Wycheck, late Titans star, diagnosed with CTE after death, family reveals

    Frank Wycheck was diagnosed with CTE just over a year after the former Titans star's death at the age of 52, his family revealed.

  • Is Your Zodiac Sign Among the Smartest? Astrological Insights

    Discover what is the smartest zodiac sign and explore the unique traits of astrological intelligence. Learn how each sign’s smarts shine in different ways!

  • Could Trump's tariff clobber Canadian oil & gas earnings in 2025?

    The U.S. president-elect has said a 25% import tariff on Canadian goods will be applied immediately after his Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • Drivers in the Montreal area now have to pay $150 more on their registration for transit

    The tax went from $59 to $150 to help fund public transit. That’s on top of an existing $30 contribution. It adds up to a $180 increase on every vehicle registration bill in the Montreal area.

  • Oil Rises as Russia Sanctions Bolster Crude’s Hot Start to 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil settled at a three-month high as the US ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, adding to a run of bullish developments that have propelled crude to a strong start to 2025.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeBrent futures rose 3.7% to se

  • Property owners win appeal to reclaim Dartmouth rental unit

    As Gareth Hampshire reports, the landlords will now be allowed to move a family of six out of the duplex so their daughter can live there.

  • Energy stocks take 'early lead' in 2025 as natural gas shines

    Energy stocks started the new year with a bang as January proves to be a robust month for oil and gas.

  • Alec Baldwin sues for malicious prosecution after judge dismissed case of fatal 'Rust' set shooting

    SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

  • JPMorgan asks staff to return to office five days a week, prompting complaints

    (Reuters) -U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase on Friday asked its employees who are on hybrid work schedules to return to the office five days a week starting in March, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed, prompting hundreds of staff comments, including complaints. Financial companies have been aggressive in enforcing return-to-office demands in the wake of the pandemic which began to impact the U.S. in 2020. Many companies began to call staff back to the office as early as 2021.

  • TSMC cuts ties with Singapore firm over chip found in Huawei processor: sources

    The world's most advanced contract chipmaker has severed its ties with a Singapore-based company after a client review exposed a potential breach of US export controls, according to people familiar with the matter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) ended its relationship with PowerAIR, a low-key Singaporean firm, following a client check triggered by the discovery of a TSMC chip in a Huawei Technologies artificial intelligence (AI) processor, three sources said. PowerAIR is the s

  • China pressures EU for talks to resolve 'unfair' trade barriers

    Beijing has accused the European Union of imposing unfair "trade and investment barriers", but has refrained from immediate retaliation as the two sides continue talks to resolve the dispute. China's Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday that it had concluded the EU's recent investigations into Chinese enterprises under its Foreign Subsidies Regulation were "unfair and non-transparent". Brussels launched an investigation to determine whether Chinese government subsidies were undermining compet

  • AI tops list of 25 fastest-growing jobs—but finance gigs aren’t far behind

    New trends are defining the future of work.

  • Developer loses court battle to remove heritage status on WW1 fort in Quebec

    MONTREAL — The Quebec Superior Court has ruled against a real estate development company that wanted the heritage status removed from First World War fortifications overlooking the St. Lawrence River east of Quebec City.

  • Analyst on Trump sentencing: 'It's nothing. It's no sentence'

    President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced Friday to no punishment at all in his hush money case, an outcome that cements his historic conviction while letting him return to the White House unencumbered by the threat of a jail term or a fine. (AP Video: Joseph Frederick)