Developer shares renderings of possible Royals stadium at Washington Square Park

One fan already has envisioned how a new Royals stadium might look at Washington Square Park, and now there are renderings from an architectural firm.

They come from a group that says it is looking into the viability of a ballpark in that part of the city.

Vince Bryant, the founder/CEO of 3D Development, worked with “a team of architects, real estate brokers, attorneys and PR professionals to conduct a deep investigation to see if Washington Square Park could achieve the goals of both community and Royals,” according to a news release.

It was done without involving the Royals, the city of Kansas City or Jackson County.

Voters in Jackson County rejected a sales tax to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and build a new stadium for the Royals in the East Crossroads.

“We didn’t believe that the vote was the end of the story,” Bryant said in a news release. “As Crossroads businesses, we understood the concerns of our neighbors, but we also believed in the Royals’ desire to create something transformational for the city. After months of due diligence, which included sharing it quietly with our neighbors, we feel confident that this is a great home for the Royals.”

The proposed ballpark would be north of Crown Center and east of Union Station. Because Blue Cross Blue Shield will be leaving its location north of the stadium site, no business would be displaced, a website dedicated to the project noted. The departure of Blue Cross Blue Shield also would open space for the stadium.

That site says there are 18,903 parking spots within a four blocks of the proposed stadium and as many as 7,000 people could use the Streetcar on game days.

BNIM Architects made what are being called renderings of the proposed Royals stadium. Here is what the ballpark might look like if built in that space.

A rendering of proposed Royals ballpark in Washington Square Park.

A rendering of proposed Royals ballpark in Washington Square Park.

Rendering of proposed Royals ballpark at Washington Square Park.

A rendering of proposed Royals ballpark in Washington Square Park.