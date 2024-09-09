Developer told it must build affordable homes

Developers plan to build 125 homes at Allard Way [Coventry City Council]

A developer has been told it cannot get out of a requirement to build affordable homes on a new estate.

Taylor Wimpey had argued that rising costs made the planned 125 homes at Allard Way in Coventry unviable, if the agreed proportion had to be rented or sold at below market value.

But a report by Coventry City Council officers concluded there was not enough evidence to back this up.

It ruled 32 of the homes must be affordable.

Taylor Wimpey said it had been hit by rising costs, including inflation in construction costs and previously unknown site costs.

As a result it claimed its profit would be just 2%, compared to the expected 15-20%.

It also said there had been "no credible" offers from companies to manage the affordable housing, meaning they could remain empty.

But council officers said those management companies had only been given "limited" time to respond and that the development would deliver “more than sufficient profit”.

