Developers bulldoze wildlife spot that inspired the Railway Children

Many of the trees in the nature reserve are protected by a preservation order

A nature reserve that is believed to have inspired the Railway Children is under threat from developers that are bulldozing trees and disturbing wildlife, campaigners say.

Residents near the railway banks in the Grove Park area of Lewisham, south London, have been alarmed by the recent removal of trees on the land, which is privately owned.

The land lies next to the railway that was overlooked by the home of Edith Nesbit in the years before she wrote the famous children’s book in 1906, and is believed to have inspired the work.

Nesbit’s home near Grove Park was called Three Gables, reminiscent of the Three Chimneys in the book, and a nearby mural now declares the area to be the “home of the Railway Children”.

Local pupils have been taken to the railway to wave red flags, recreating one of the book’s most famous scenes in which a train is flagged down with Bobbie and Jills’ petticoats.

Children wave red flags in a scene from the Railway Children - Film Stills

Video posted on social media by local campaigners this week shows industrial equipment removing whole trees from the ground on land beside the railway.

Stephen Kenny, the chairman of the Grove Park Neighbourhood Forum, said the work could threaten the local wildlife, including protected lizards and endangered hairstreak butterflies.

“This is probably one of the most biodiverse places in inner London,” he said.

Many of the trees in the area are protected by a preservation order, which requires the landowner to get permission to remove them.

Lewisham council said it had carried out several inspections of the works in recent days, which it said consisted mostly of clearing of rubbish and debris.

It added that it understood that the trees that were removed were “already dead, had fallen as a result of adverse weather conditions or were not large enough to be covered by the tree preservation order”.

Machinery is used to remove trees from the area

Marion Kennett, the treasurer of the Edith Nesbit Society, said it was “disappointing” that the trees had been removed.

“The concern is that this is the thin end of the wedge,” she said. “That area should remain a walkalong railway edge.

Story continues

“This is part of the local literary heritage and it’s important for people to have that connection.

“This year we commemorate 100 years since Edith Nesbit died, and we in the Nesbit Society are calling this a legacy of Edith Nesbit year, so we want these things to be protected.”

Local residents are campaigning for the plot of land to become part of an officially designated nature reserve, and fear that if too much habitat is cleared away it could be more vulnerable to future development.

Two previous planning applications to develop the area as new horse stables were rejected on the grounds that they would “diminish its value as a green corridor” and lead to the loss of habitat for several species.

“It starts off with carr wetlands and then it gets to a wet meadow, and then it has chalk grassland,” said Mr Kenny. “Chalk grassland next to wetlands is almost impossible, and to have it in Lewisham is quite unique.”

Residents fear too much habitat may be cleared away

Alice Roberts, of CPRE London, said poor enforcement of wildlife protection measures was exacerbating habitat destruction.

“Habitat in London has been steadily eroded over many years and nature is now in disastrous decline,” she said. “As a result, the city now has targets to create many hectares of new woodland, wetland and grassland.

“If we destroy what we already have we are just running to stand still.”

A spokesman for Lewisham council said: “The land is protected as an area of Special Interest for Nature Conservation and a tree protection order is also in place – it is vital that any works taking place do not negatively impact on wildlife and habitats on the site or violate the tree protection order.

“We will continue to engage with the landowners to ensure they are complying with the planning protections in place and have requested that they keep local residents and ward councillors up to date with the works they are carrying out moving forward.”

They added: “The owners will be required to plant new trees to replace the dead/fallen trees removed and enforcement action can be taken if this is not carried out.”