Developing nations blast 'paltry' $300 billion deal approved at UN climate summit

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, centre, applauds during a closing plenary session at the COP29 UN Climate Summit, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The contentious deal reached at the UN climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, commits developed nations to pay at least $300 billion a year by 2035 to help developing countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissons and and prepare for disasters related to global warming.

The world approved a bitterly negotiated climate deal Sunday but poorer nations most at the mercy of worsening disasters dismissed a $300 billion a year pledge from wealthy historic polluters as insultingly low.

After two exhausting weeks of chaotic bargaining and sleepless nights, nearly 200 nations banged through the contentious finance pact in the early hours in a sports stadium in Azerbaijan.

But the applause had barely subsided when India delivered a full-throated rejection of the “abysmally poor” dollar-figure just agreed.

“It’s a paltry sum,” thundered India’s delegate Chandni Raina.

“This document is little more than an optical illusion. This, in our opinion, will not address the enormity of the challenge we all face.”

Sierra Leone’s climate minister Jiwoh Abdulai, whose country is among the world’s poorest, said it showed a “lack of goodwill” by developed nations, whose ranks include the United States, Japan and members of the European Union.

“We are extremely disappointed in the outcome,” he said.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

EU raises cash offer to poor nations to $300 billion in bid to salvage climate talks

At UN climate talks, developing countries blast lack of detail on funding for energy transition

Wealthy nations offer $250 billion on climate action, developing nations say it's not enough