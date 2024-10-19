Popular Caribbean tourist spots could be in trouble as they brace for Nadine

A new tropical storm has formed and it is likely bring foul weather to some popular tourist destinations through this weekend.

Forecasters are now watching Tropical Storm Nadine in the western Caribbean, on track to make landfall along the coast of Belize late-Saturday morning or early afternoon, and then continue across northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico late this afternoon into tonight.

Keep up with the latest on the tropics at The Weather Network’s hurricanes hub!

Nadine Forecast Track Saturday AM

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Nadine has maximum, sustained winds of 70 km/h with higher gusts. Some slight additional strengthening is possible Saturday morning before Nadine makes landfall. Weakening is forecast to begin this afternoon once Nadine is inland, and the system is likely to dissipate over southeastern Mexico by early Sunday.

Fortunately, the sprawling system won’t have much time to organize itself before it makes landfall in Belize by Saturday afternoon. This would be the first named storm to hit Belize since Hurricane Lisa in November 2022.

Tropical storm warning is in effect for Belize City, Belize to Cancun, Mexico, including Cozumel. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall are expected here through the weekend.

RELATED: Tropical systems don’t need a name to trigger devastating floods

NADINE RAINFALL TOTALS SATURDAY AM

Regardless of the system’s development, flooding rains are the greatest hazard as it pushes inland over the next couple of days.

Widespread rainfall totals of 100-200 mm are expected throughout northern Belize, portions of southern Mexico, and northern sections of Guatemala. The system’s rains will extend far inland from the point of landfall, with flooding likely toward the Mexican states of Veracruz and Oaxaca.

The NHC notes that some areas in southern Mexico could see as much as 300 mm of rain from this system. This region is highly susceptible to flash flooding and landslides, especially around hilly and mountainous terrain.

Elsewhere, forecasters are watching a disturbance northeast of the Caribbean with a high (90 per cent) chance of development in the next 48 hours. If it becomes a named storm, it will be given the Oscar moniker. Other than that additional disturbance, conditions remain relatively quiet across the rest of the Atlantic basin, and there are no tropical threats to the U.S. or Canada in the next week.

Header image courtesy of NOAA.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.

WATCH: Are you ready for hurricanes?

Click here to view the video