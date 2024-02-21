Development plans for former Dover phosphate mine met with mixed feelings
Just across the street from George Neimann's house in Dover is a slice of serenity—in the form of acres of largely undeveloped land. And given the wildlife Neimann and his neighbors see out here, they would prefer things stay this way. But according to documents from the Hillsborough County Planning Commission two groups who own sections of this land—bordered by State Road 60, S. Dover road, Turkey Creek road, Durant road— have plans to build on it.