New developments expected on decades-old Arkansas kidnapping case of Morgan Nick
New developments expected on decades-old Arkansas kidnapping case of Morgan Nick
New developments expected on decades-old Arkansas kidnapping case of Morgan Nick
Sean "Diddy" Combs was separately charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution
Carly, now 15, was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 20 after being convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder and tampering with evidence
Vladimir Putin goes to “surreal” lengths to shroud his private life in mystery, but recent security failures have allowed journalists and activists unprecedented access to the secrets of his inner circle. A new report by the Dossier Center, a Russian opposition media group, revealed that the Russian president, his rumored romantic partner, and children are isolated in their residences, travel only by armored train, yacht or private jet, and require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.The Russia
A jury has found a Naramata, B.C., man guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two brothers in the B.C. Interior.Wade Cudmore, 35, was one of two men accused in the May 2021 drug deal killings of Kamloops, B.C., brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.Their bodies were found shot, stabbed and beaten in the head near a forest service road not far from a house Cudmore shared with his mother.The 12-person jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating over four days. While Cudmore
Caden Smith was found guilty of the killings, which took place when he was 16 years old
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local police in the cartel-dominated city of Culiacan, Mexico have been pulled off the streets after the army seized their guns, officials announced Monday.
Jenna Hoffman, 21, allegedly made the videos at the request of a stranger on social media who was willing to pay for them, authorities allege
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "MAN OF THE PEOPLE" post drew ire online.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.
Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be settling in to his hellhole prison digs. The disgraced musician has been taken off suicide watch and has been visiting with family who traveled to meet him inside the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, People and Fox News reported.An attorney for Combs, 54, has insisted that his client was never actually suicidal but put was put on watch because it’s standard for big-name celebs who are taken into federal custody. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
The incident took place in Taylor, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 28 after the older sister was reportedly left to babysit the 7-year-old
A Toronto police officer found guilty of misusing police resources, falsifying police reports, and stealing from dead people will serve seven years in prison, an Ontario judge ruled today."Mr. Borissov's conduct in stealing from the very persons he was duty-bound to protect and exploiting the investigative powers with which he was entrusted must be met with a stern denunciatory and deterrent response," said Justice Mary Ellen Misener, who found Const. Boris Borissov guilty of all 15 charges for
More than 50 people living in a mobile home park in Summerside have been given just over a month to determine if they can come up with the thousands of dollars needed to buy their land. Otherwise, they'll need to vacate and move their home elsewhere. "It's terrifying in a housing crisis not knowing what is going on," said Stephanie Harris. She remembers growing up in Evergreen Village. When it was time for her to start her own family, she moved right back to the mobile home park that she loved.H
Police say William Nicholas Abraham was the victim of a homicide
Garcia Glenn White's attorneys argue that his mental deficiencies combined with prolonged use of crack cocaine are responsible for the murder of 16-year-old identical twin girls.
A California man with a history of anti-Semitic hate was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday for shooting two Jewish men at Los Angeles-area synagogues within a 24-hour period last year.
First Nations have a longstanding tradition of welcoming guests into their communities, with that hospitality deeply rooted in a culture of respect and sharing. Whether it's for work, love or travel, some guests end up staying for decades, or even a lifetime.For these non-Indigenous people who have put down roots in First Nation communities in Ontario, reconciliation takes on a personal meaning.Reconciliation is a process that aims to address the historic address the historical injustices and on
Maboob Bostan fled the UK after being charged with offences in the 1990s, West Yorkshire Police say.
Donald Trump on Sunday called for “one really violent day” to address crime in America.Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the former president falsely claimed that crime has gone “through the roof” and that the phenomenon was “largely because of migrant crime.” He then proposed a solution which sounded disturbingly similar to The Purge—the dystopian 2013 movie in which violence is legalized for a brief window as a means of addressing crime—in which law enforcement would be temporarily pe