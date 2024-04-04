Device shines light on air quality

The Drayton Valley Municipal Library will soon have a quick reference of the air quality in the community for all of the public to see.

Rebecca Wepryk, the manager of the library, says the West Central Airshed Society (WCAS), has offered the library a device that will show the current air quality. Wepryk says the device will be lit with a bulb that changes colour as the air quality changes.

The WCAS is bringing two devices to the community. The interactive, cloud-shaped one will be at the library and the other device will likely be located at the Clean Energy Technology Centre.

Each monitor will be looking for eight different parameters: sulphur dioxide, ground-level ozone, nitrogen oxides, ambient particulate matter, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, total reduced sulphur, and meteorological parameters. Once the monitor picks up on any pollutants it takes wind speed, topography, temperature, and humidity readings to determine how fast these pollutants will disperse in the area.

The result is a number on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) scale ranging from 1-10, with one being the best air quality.

Wepryk says the light will change colour depending on the AQHI.

“A blue is low, a deep red is number ten, meaning the air quality is very poor outside,” says Wepryk.

She says the project has been in the works for the past couple of months. At the time, Wepryk says she had some hesitations about the idea, believing that costs could be an issue. But to her surprise, WCAS is covering the cost of the device and the install.

“We just have to provide a space in the library for a light, a poster that will be beside it, and it doesn’t cost anything more than the cost of running the lightbulb,” she says.

Wepryk says she believes that residents are paying more attention to the AQHI than they have before, especially since the 2023 wildfire season.

“People want to know what’s going on,” she says. “They want to know the type of air they are breathing.”

She says if the library has the device available for the public to see, they can make more informed choices about environmental conditions and possible activities.

Wepryk says now that they have the monitor, the library is considering putting together a program to help educate the public about air quality and how it affects people.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press