Devices used in Oregon, Washington ballot box fires had 'Free Gaza' messages, reports say

Pro-Palestinian messages were found on the devices used to burn ballot boxes in the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, according to reports.

The New York Times and ABC News, citing anonymous sources, reported that a message reading "Free Gaza" appeared on the devices used in Monday's arsons, which took place 15 miles from each other in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.

The fires came less than one week before the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

The Monday fires also came after a similar incident that occurred Oct. 8, when smoke was reported near a ballot drop box and a suspicious device was found nearby, Vancouver officials said in a news release at the time.

Messages saying "Free Gaza" and "Free Palestine" also appeared on the device found Oct. 8 near the ballot box in Vancouver, the Times and ABC reported.

It was not immediately known whether the suspect was a pro-Palestinian activist or if the fires were an attempt to cause confusion ahead of the election, the outlets reported, citing anonymous sources.

A suspect vehicle image released Oct. 28, 2024 by the Portland Police Bureau as it investigates an incident in which a Portland ballot box was set on fire.

USA TODAY on Wednesday morning reached out to agencies investigating the arsons, including the FBI, the Portland Police Department and the City of Vancouver Police Department.

The FBI this week said it was working with authorities in the Pacific Northwest to search for suspects in the arsons.

A motive in the fires was not immediately known.

First responders pull out the burning contents of a ballot box, used to collect early votes ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. election, after it was set on fire in a suspected arson in Vancouver, Washington, U.S. October 28, 2024 in a still image from video.

Where were the ballot box arsons?

In Oregon, Portland police said they responded to reports of a fire at a ballot box in the Buckman neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. Thirty minutes later and less than 15 miles to the north, Vancouver police responded to an arson at a ballot box.

Later Monday, Portland police released two photos of a vehicle investigators believe was tied to both fires. It was described as a black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60 with no front license plate and an unknown rear plate.

The FBI said in a statement to USA TODAY it was "coordinating with federal, state and local partners" to investigate the fires. The FBI declined to comment on whether the arsons would be investigated as domestic terrorism.

The incidents come amid heightened safety and security concerns ahead of next week's Election Day.

Election officials said the Vancouver fire resulted in hundreds of burned ballots. Damage was limited in Portland, officials said.

Contributing: John Bacon, Aysha Bagchi, Josh Meyer and Phillip M. Bailey

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ballot box fires in Oregon, Washington: What we know