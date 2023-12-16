Devon and Cornwall Police increase patrols over festive period

Officers will be working different shifts so more staff will be available for evening and overnight patrols

Police officers will be carrying out more patrols in main towns and cities across Devon and Cornwall over the festive period.

The force said it was in a bid to tackle violent crime in the region.

In Exeter, there will be more officers working late shifts, as well as patrols during the day in known anti-social behaviour hotspots.

Det Ch Supt Sheon Sturland said officers were "committed to doing everything we can to keep people safe".

He added: Very sadly we know that there are times when situations do get out of hand and someone's life can be irreversibly altered because of a single momentary lapse of control.

'Affect your career'

"Together with partner agencies across Devon, Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly we are committed to doing everything we can to keep people safe this Christmas and new year, however, we are asking people to take some personal responsibility, look after each other and not get into situations where behaviour can escalate into violence.

"Our officers will be out and about and will be on hand to arrest those who are intent on committing acts of violence.

"If you commit a violent offence you can expect to get a criminal record, which could affect your career and reputation. Don't regret your night out."

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "Unfortunately a minority of people will spoil Christmas festivities for themselves and others by drinking too much and being violent and unpleasant.

"I fully support the police in taking robust action against these individuals so our city and town centres remain safe places we can all enjoy at what is a special time of year."

