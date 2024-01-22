Devon and Cornwall power cuts and travel disruption from Storm Isha

Storm Isha has left homes without power, trees down, roads blocked and flights and trains cancelled in Devon and Cornwall.

A wind speed of 91mph (146km/h) was recorded at Gwennap Head, near Land's End in Cornwall, with up to 70mph (112km/h) around the region.

National Grid said 66 homes in Cornwall and 75 homes in Devon were without power.

A yellow warning for wind remains until midday.

Great Western Railways (GWR) said a damaged bridge meant rail travel between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple was not possible.

It also warned of "extreme winds" and possible delays up to Monday morning.

Track operator Network Rail said the line was expected to reopen on Tuesday.

At airports in south-west England, Bristol and Newquay have had services cancelled or delayed by the weather.

Some of the highest wind speeds were 86mph (138km/h) on St Mary's on the Isles of Scilly, 69mph (111km/h) at Chivenor in north Devon, 66mph (106km/h) at Plymouth and 61mph (98km/h) at Camborne, said BBC South West meteorologist Bee Tucker.

