Farmer in court over ploughing D-Day training grounds

Andrew Cooper outside the Court of Appeal in London. Judges have now reserved their decision until a later date - Champion News

A farmer is in a court row with the countryside protection watchdog after ploughing fields home to “irreplaceable” D-Day relics.

Andrew Cooper, a tenant of National Trust-owned Croyde Hoe Farm in North Devon, is facing legal action over claims he is ploughing protected fields with artefacts from the Second World War, and the Neolithic and Mesolithic eras.

The watchdog is seeking a permanent injunction to halt the farmer’s activity after losing a previous bid to do so – with Mr Cooper arguing the watchdog does not have the power or standing to bring the claim against him.

Mr Cooper became a tenant of the farm in 1991, and has been paid about £200,000 in grants to maintain nine of its fields since, which have been assessed by experts as containing important stone-age era remains and D-Day relics of “national significance”.

The court heard the farm, on Baggy Point headland on the north Devon coast, is home to the site of a buried Mesolithic settlement and was also used as a training ground by American forces in the Second World War ahead of the D-Day landings.

They contain historic remains, including dummy pillboxes, trenches and graffiti left by soldier Private Alfred Augustine who was killed in the battle, it was also heard.

The remains of a pillbox used by Second World War soldiers for training near Croyde Hoe Farm - Champion News

But in 2012, Mr Cooper decided to return to “normal farming”, which resulted in him receiving a notice to stop ploughing the fields pending an archaeological evaluation survey in 2017.

Despite this, he ignored the notice and was convicted at Exeter Crown Court in April 2021 of cultivating without a Natural England environmental impact screening assessment and breaching the notice to stop. He was ordered to pay £31,500 in fines and costs.

After the conviction, Mr Cooper continued his “unlawful activity”, lawyers for the watchdog said, which drove Natural England to secure an interim injunction to stop him last year over concerns for the historic remains.

It then sought a permanent civil court injunction to restrain the farmer from keeping on ploughing without Natural England’s consent for the land to be cultivated, but it was rejected by judges.

In February this year, at the High Court in Bristol, Judge Jonathan Russen KC dismissed Natural England’s claim, while leaving in place an earlier interim injunction of preventing damage to flint artefacts and other historical features at the site.

Remains beneath soil ‘not protected’

The judge found that while Natural England is responsible for preventing damage and harm to the “landscape” of England, it does not have responsibility for archaeological remains which lie hidden under the surface of the soil.

Archaeological remains can form part of the landscape by definition, but only if they are visible on the surface in the contours of the land, the judge found.

Croyde Hoe Farm on Baggy Point in North Devon where there are historical remains, prompting Natural England to secure an interim junction to prevent farming - Champion News

Natural England is now asking judges in the Court of Appeal to overturn its decision not to make the injunction permanent after a judge ruled Natural England does not have the legal standing to bring a civil claim.

Arguing that the conclusion was wrong in the Court of Appeal, Richard Honey KC said buried remains should be legally regarded as part of the fabric of the landscape.

He told the court: “The injunction is (needed) to preserve the irreplaceable archaeological remains, particularly when we are dealing with somebody as determined as Mr Cooper... to prevent irreversible and irremediable environmental damage.”

“It gives a historic aspect, time, depth and a sense of place to the landscape here,” he added.

However, Mr Cooper, representing himself, urged appeal judges to uphold the High Court’s refusal to let Natural England sue him.

“They said to me ‘would you rather take it to court?’ and I said, ‘bring it on’,” Mr Cooper said.

He claimed that he had been given a document from Natural England in July 2012 before he started ploughing which classified all his fields as “cultivated land,” not uncultivated.

“The stop notice was totally unsupported.... I don’t think they’ve got the standing.”

Natural England ‘is ultra vires’

He said he believes Natural England is “ultra vires”, a legal term meaning it does not have the legal authority to make the claim.

“All I want to do is be left alone to do my farming. The agreement I took was to be able to farm arable.

“I am the legal tenant and until the National Trust tries to evict me I am the land holder.”

Lord Justice Coulson told the farmer: “You say they were ultra vires and effectively archaeology was nothing to do with them.

“We recognise this is extremely serious and important for you and your family.”

The appeal judges have now reserved their decision in the case until a later date.