Devon Sawa Says He and Wife of 11 Years Focus on 'Respecting Each Other's Rules': We 'Listen to Each Other' (Exclusive)

The 'Heart Eyes' actor tells PEOPLE how he and wife Dawni 'support each other' more than a decade after tying the knot

For Devon Sawa and Dawni Sawa, communication is key.

The Heart Eyes actor tells PEOPLE that he and his wife of 11 years — who share son Hudson, 11, and daughter Scarlett, who turns 9 next month — "like to support each other with the rules" in their household, including how they parent.

"That's the stuff we're dealing with right now — we have a 11-year-old boy, and we got the technology, and we have different shows and YouTube, all this stuff," says Sawa, 46. "So we're trying to just be a team when it comes to co-parenting, and respecting each other's rules."

"We're just trying to figure it all out," he adds. "[For example], our kid doesn't have a phone yet. What age does a kid get a phone? All his friends have phones. So we just try to listen to each other."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Devon Sawa and wife Dawni with their kids in Culver City, California, on Sept. 24, 2016

Sawa and Dawni have kept the details of their relationship pretty private over the years, but the proud parents often share pictures of their kids on social media.

Back in May 2024, the couple marked 11 years of marriage on social media, when Sawa showed off a selfie with his wife at a baseball game and wrote in the caption, "Anniversary date."

The previous day, Dawni posted a cozy snapshot of her and her husband with their arms around one another, posing in front of a body of water at sunset.

"11 years married today and almost 21 years together this year. Happy Anniversary to us. Love you babe ❤️ @d.sawa," she wrote.

"Happy Anniversary to you both!" Sawa's Chucky costar Jennifer Tilly wrote in a comment.



C Flanigan/FilmMagic Devon Sawa and wife Dawni in Yountville, California, on Nov. 14, 2015

Aside from family life, Sawa is busy promoting his new horror rom-com Heart Eyes, in which he plays a police detective trying to find the infamous Heart Eyes serial killer, alongside Jordana Brewster as his co-detective.

The movie is led by Olivia Holt as Ally, a career-focused young woman who unexpectedly meets and falls for Jay (Mason Gooding) at a coffee shop. The two are soon mistaken for a real-life couple by the Heart Eyes Killer, who targets lovebirds on Valentine's Day every year.

And Heart Eyes is fitting for a Valentine's Day date movie for couples with genre-spanning taste, since it is "equal parts romantic and scary," the movie's director, Josh Ruben, tells PEOPLE.

"There truly is something for everyone," he adds.

Heart Eyes is in theaters now.

