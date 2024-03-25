Devon vicar completes John O'Groats to Land's End run

A vicar from Devon ran from John O'Groats to Land's End in 16 days as part of a fundraising campaign.

Reverend Justin Montague, a former Royal Marine, is in charge of St Michael's Church in Beer and St Gregory's Church in Seaton.

The funds raised from his endeavour, which was completed on Sunday, will go to his churches and the Royal Marines Charity.

He said completing the "iconic" run had been a "dream" of his for a long time.

Mr Montague set off from Scotland with his wife Melissa on 8 March and the pair arrived at Land's End in Cornwall on 24 March.

He said: "As I come down to earth and take in the last couple of weeks and reflect upon the run I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to so many, many people who have made this possible.

"Your support, encouragement, generosity and belief in me, has driven me every step, lifted me and drove me forwards.

"Thank you to every single person who has supported our charities with a penny or pound, to that we have been blown away and know the fantastic and varied good work they all do."

The vicar said he hit "a rock bottom point in my life" after being diagnosed with a long-term illness 10 years ago, but the "Royal Marines family lifted me back up".

The charity aims to ensure "no one is left behind" and offer "lifelong support" to the Royal Marines family.

"The route is iconic and for any ultra distance runner it's a dream," Mr Montague said.

"It's been a dream of mine for well over a decade."

