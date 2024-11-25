Devon Witherspoon brilliant, a Coby Bryant ode to Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks beat Cardinals

Devon Witherspoon has spent the last few weeks taking teammate Jarran Reed’s demand personally.

Act, practice and play more like the Seahawks’ old “Legion of Boom,” Super Bowl heyday.

The Pro Bowl cornerback did that — and more — Sunday.

He put Seattle into the NFC West lead, seven days after it was in last place.

Witherspoon broke up a quick Arizona Cardinals pass on fourth and 1 in the third quarter of a 7-3 game. But it didn’t count. His Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald didn’t like the look of the play and called a rushed time out from the sideline a tick before the snap.

On the re-do, Witherspoon made perhaps the most impressive play of his impressive two NFL seasons.

The (maybe) 6-foot, 185-pound Witherpoon saw Kyler Murray take off running outside and spun out of a block and traffic inside at the line on the 4th and 1 retry. He did what few NFL defenders can: Beat the speedy Murray to the edge. Witherspoon denied the Cardinals quarterback running for the first down. The Pro Bowl cornerback also forced Murray into a rushed, bad pass over all Cardinals.

Coby Bryant intercepted it. The Seahawks safety who won a starting job last month impressing Macdonald with his effort in practices returned the pick 69 yards to the south end zone of Lumen Field, where fans were going nuts. Bryant celebrated his game-breaking touchdown with a leap and a crotch-grab ode to Marshawn Lynch in the end zone. Witherspoon took out two Cardinals, including Murray with a roll on the ground, on Bryant’s return — then got an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty for taunting Arizona’s players, LOB style.

The Seahawks led 13-3.

Leonard Williams’ dominant day — 2 1/2 sacks, four hits on Murray and three tackles for loss and one pass defensed — led the Macdonald’s resurgent defense, and the surging, now-division-leading Seahawks throttled Murray and the Cardinals 16-6 at roaring, wet Lumen Field.

Macdonald hugged assistants as the game ended. He then turned the roaring crowd in the west stands behind him and yelled, raising his arms asking for more noise.

His defense gave him all he asked for.

It overcame two sacks Geno Smith took that pushed the offense out of field goal range, plus Smith’s NFL-leading 12th interception he threw into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter to cost Seattle more points.

The first home win in more than two months for Seattle (6-5) vaults the team into the division lead for the first time since the first of October. The Seahawks lead the Cardinals (6-5) by head-to-head tie-breaker. A rematch is in two weeks in Arizona, after Seattle plays next weekend at the New York Jets (3-8). San Francisco (5-6) lost at Green Bay. The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) were hosting Philadelphia (8-2) Sunday night.

The win ended Seattle’s four-game home losing streak. The last time the Seahawks lost five in a row at home was the first five games in the Kingdome during the 1992 season. That team finished 2-14.

General manager John Schneider: “This is a young team, new culture in hear, new systems on both sides of the ball, we have to have that consistency, you know?” general manager John Schneider said on the Seahawks radio network’s pregame show Sunday.

They are getting there.

Macdonald was throwing his arms up and slamming them down on the sideline as Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (10 catches, 113 yards) went uncovered in the left flat for 18-yard catch and run in the third quarter. That got Arizona to the Seahawks 48. Macdonald was more mad over that play than any other Sunday.

Then four plays later, Witherspoon and Bryant made the play of the game.

Ryan Grubb’s call wins

This was another Seahawks game in which their offense was anemic at the start.

The Seahawks’ offense continues to be a problem. It began the game totaling minus-1 yard on their first four rushing attempts. Two of Kenneth Walker’s first three carries went for losses. He broke three tackles just to get a loss of 2 yards on a run in the first quarter.

Among a span of four first-down plays, Seattle had rushes by Walker of minus-4 yards and minus-2, with a holding penalty by tight end Pharaoh Brown. It was once again difficult for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to use the game plan he schemed all week while in second and third down with more than 10 yards to go.

Seattle’s first 20 plays totaled just 72 yards. The Cardinals sacked Smith three times in his first dozen drops back to pass.

Then, on the next play after a fourth sack of Smith, Grubb had a perfect play call that changed the game with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Grubb called for Smith to throw a tunnel screen pass inside, to Jaxon Smith-Njigba (six** catches, 77* yards), versus Arizona’s linebacker blitz. No defender was in the middle of the field when the wide receiver caught the pass at the line of scrimmage behind two of his linemen.

Smith-Njigba ran free for most of the 46-yard gain, all the way to the Cardinals 4.

JSN breaks through for 46 yards! pic.twitter.com/3MAsXnXcp5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2024

Three plays later, on third and goal after two failed runs by second back Zach Charbonnet, Smith-Njigba ran a quick out route across the goal line behind a clear-out route by DK Metcalf. Smith pass to Smith-Njigba of 3 yards was an easy pitch and catch for a 7-3 Seahawks lead.

Seattle maintained that lead into the third quarter, because its defense continued its resurgence against the run. Defensive end Leonard Williams repeatedly dominated Cardinals left guard Evan Brown, Seattle’s center last season. And the Seahawks held Arizona lead back James Connor to 9 yards on four rushes in the first half.

The Cardinals entered Sunday averaging 149 yards rushing per game. The Seahawks held them to 49 yards on 14 rushes.

Right guard switch

Anthony Bradford left the field with assistance injured in the first quarter, unable to put weight on his lower right leg. He left the field seated in a motorized cart.

Rookie Christian Haynes replaced Bradford and finished the game at right guard. The third-round draft choice from Connecticut played up to about 40% of snaps alternating with Bradford in games last month.

Bradford has started the first 11 games this season.