Devoted parents help their son stranded at the foot of train station stairs

A young man with a spinal cord injury is warming hearts after showcasing his parents' unwavering support online. Mason Brandstrator was visiting Berlin with his family when he found himself stranded at the bottom of three flights of stairs thanks to a broken elevator at the train station.

Watch the video above to see this devoted father carry his adult son up three flights of stairs

Undeterred, Brandstrator's father and mother showed their devotion by literally stepping up. And the video Mason posted went viral.

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this father carry his injured son up three flights of stairs