Devotees prepare for India's Ayodhya temple opening

STORY: Ayodhya made international headlines in 1992 when a Hindu mob razed Babri mosque - where the temple now stands - saying it had been built on the site of an earlier Hindu temple. The incident spurred nationwide riots that left 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.

In 2019, the Supreme Court handed over the land to Hindus after a protracted legal battle, and construction of the temple began in 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over Monday's (January 22) inauguration of the Ram Mandir.