Dewey sets sights on oil refinery

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of the Picture as Don Jr. Appears with New Squeeze
Donald Trump Jr. was spotted in Palm Beach with a new girlfriend on Saturday, the Daily Mail revealed with new photos. Trump Jr., 46, was pictured with Bettina Anderson, 38, a Palm Beach socialite, on Monday night. Trump Jr. is still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, but his romance with Anderson is reportedly an “open secret” in the Florida town. Anderson also shared a birthday message from the future first son on her Instagram stories. “Many Have Said You’re Aging Out But I Think You’re Perfe
- HuffPost
CNN Anchor Announces Shock Exit On The Air That's Effective Immediately
It's been "an honor to have been in your homes," the departing cable news host said in a surprising farewell.
- People
Taylor Swift's Longtime Bass Player Writes Emotional Note About Grueling Eras Tour: 'I've Emerged Changed'
Amos Heller offered rare insight into life behind the scenes, including getting tattoos in Ireland and visiting a watch factory in Switzerland
- CBC
Trump taunts Trudeau by calling him 'governor' of 'a great state'
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
- BuzzFeed
I Was Having Sex With An Old Hookup. Midway Through, I Discovered He Was A Trump Supporter.
"I finally asked, 'You’re not voting for Donald Trump, are you?' A smile spread across his face."
- HuffPost
Soccer Star Offers 1-Word Summary Of Barron Trump’s Play
Comparisons have frequently been drawn between the Trump scion and England’s Peter Crouch.
- HuffPost
Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat
The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.
- People
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Split Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement: Report
Fox confirmed that she and now-former fiancé Kelly are expecting their first child together last month
- The Daily Beast
Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killing Identified as Prep School Valedictorian
The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted
- The Canadian Press
Tyson faces $1.5 million lawsuit over alleged contract violation
LONDON (AP) — Mike Tyson has been sued for more than $1.5 million by a Cyprus-based company that claims the former heavyweight boxing champion wrongfully broke a promotional contract in order to fight Jake Paul.
- People
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Open the Doors to Their ‘Sexy and Peaceful’ NYC Home Where They'll Live ‘Forever’
“When I walked in here I was like, ‘this is the final place where I will live,’” Ripa said during a video tour of her home with 'Architectural Digest'
- Time
Syria Could Be the Beginning of the End of Russia’s Ambitions
Our columnists write how the house of cards that Vladimir Putin has so carefully stacked is folding before our eyes
- The Canadian Press
Elon Musk warns Republicans against standing in Trump's way - or his
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Elon Musk said his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”
- The Hill
Opinion - Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A modern-day Teapot Dome scandal waiting to happen
So much for America First!
- Hello!
Prince William's transformation 'trebles' requests for controversial £2.7k treatment
The Prince of Wales debuted a new look this summer – and his makeover has sparked a trend among men
- Hello!
Sydney Sweeney is the hostess-with-the-mostess in mini skirt and knee-high boots
The Euphoria actress wore Molly Goddard while hosting The Laneige Show - see more
- People
Couple Finds 'Perfect' Christmas Tree in Forest — but They're in for a Shock When They Get Home (Exclusive)
Hayden Hardesty posted a video of the tree on TikTok, which has amassed more than 23.8 million views
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Place Big Defender On Waivers
The Bruins have placed this defenseman on waivers.
- Hello!
Prince Louis and Princess Kate's sweet moment at carol concert didn't go unnoticed
Prince Louis was on his best behaviour when he joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at mum Kate's annual Christmas carol concert…
- InStyle
Katy Perry Wore a Disco-Ball Gown With Side Boob-Baring Cutouts
A sexy twist on holiday dressing.