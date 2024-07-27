Dexter: Michael C. Hall to Star in New Revival, Narrate Original Sin Prequel

You just can’t keep a good killer down.

Michael C. Hall will return to reprise his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan in a new revival, Dexter: Resurrection, TVLine has learned. Hall will also narrate as the inner voice of Dexter in the upcoming prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. The news was announced during the Original Sin panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

But wait: Didn’t Dexter die at the end of the previous revival, Dexter: New Blood? In fact, he did: He was shot dead by his son Harrison in the finale, which aired in January 2022. (Read our full recap here.) So it remains to be seen how, exactly, Dexter will make his return — but the new revival is titled Dexter: Resurrection, after all. (Maybe he wasn’t as dead as we thought?)

Dexter: Resurrection is slated to debut next summer on Paramount+ with Showtime, with Dexter: Original Sin premiering this December. Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami, 15 years before the original series, with a young Dexter — here played by Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) — starting a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. The cast also includes Christian Slater as Dexter’s dad Harry Morgan and Molly Brown as his sister Debra, joined by Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever,” Paramount Global Co-CEO and Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios President/CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

Get a sneak peek at Dexter: Original Sin below, and hit the comments to share your ideas for how to bring Dexter Morgan back from the dead.

