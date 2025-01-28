Duffy confirmed as Transportation secretary, backlash to loans pause: Live updates

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's priorities tops the political agenda from New York to Florida on Tuesday, from immigration raids to lawmakers meeting about how to pass his legislative goals.

Kristi Noem, who was confirmed Saturday as secretary of Homeland Security, was in New York City on Tuesday as members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested immigrants in the country without legal authorization who have been convicted of crimes.

House Republicans continue to meet Tuesday in Florida to iron out differences over Trump's goals for cutting taxes and spending. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was scheduled to give a speech at 8 a.m., but it was postponed. Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

Back in Washington, the Senate will hold a hearing on the Panama Canal and is set to vote on the confirmation of former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy to lead the Transportation Department.

Here’s what we know:

Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump's secretary of Homeland Security, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Jan. 17, 2025.

At Panama Canal hearing, warnings and fears of growing Chinese power

At a hearing in response to President Donald Trump's threats to "take back" the Panama Canal on Tuesday, senators outlined a hypothetical scenario in which China, in a conflict with the U.S., could block off the canal in order to cut off U.S. trade. Senators on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee raised concern about ports on both ends of the canal owned by Hutchison, a Hong Kong-based company that they said was subject to Chinese influence.

Maritime experts said the canal was firmly under the operational control of the Panama Canal Authority - Trump had falsely claimed it was under Chinese control. But experts still pushed for the U.S. to make its maritime strategy a "national priority" to counter China's growing economic dominance.

Investing in international trade "does not make a very good campaign ad, but it may be necessary," given China's "aggressive and frankly, on this, open strategy that China has had," Daniel Maffei, a Federal Maritime commissioner, said.

"China is definitely beating us" with its Belt and Road initiative, a massive economic development and international trade strategy launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013, said Louis Sola, the commission's chairman.

--Cybele Mayes-Osterman

White House: federal grant pause won’t affect Social Security, Medicare

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the pause wouldn’t cover Social Security and Medicare benefits or food stamps – assistance that is going directly to individuals.

“This is not a blanket pause on federal assistance and grant programs from the Trump administration,” Leavitt said. “However, it is the responsibility of this president and this administration to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

She said the goal is to block funding for programs that he opposes such as Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in hiring and the Green New Deal for climate policy. Officials found $37 million about to be sent to the World Health Organization, which Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from, and $50 million for condoms in Gaza, which Leavitt called “a preposterous waste of government money.”

“President Trump is looking out for you in issuing his pause,” she said.

--Bart Jansen

Sean Duffy confirmed as Transportation secretary

The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy on Tuesday as secretary of Transportation, clearing the way for another of President Donald Trump's Cabinet officials to start working on plans to improve traffic safety, cut regulations on construction projects and restore public confidence in Boeing.

Duffy was confirmed by a vote of 77 to 22.

In nominating Duffy to his post, Trump said the former Wisconsin Republican lawmaker would use his experience and relationships from eight years in Congress to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and improve travel safety.

--Bart Jansen

Pritzker slams pause on loans and grants

State agencies in Illinois have been reporting issues with accessing federal funding sites, including the site that issues federal payments to Medicaid, according to a statement by Alex Gough, the press secretary for Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat.

“The US Constitution does not grant the President this unilateral authority,” Pritzker said in a statement.” In Illinois, we will stand against unlawful actions that would harm millions of working families, children, and seniors.”

— Erin Mansfield

Advocacy groups ask federal court to block Trump federal grant memo

A coalition of advocacy groups for nonprofits, health care and small businesses asked a federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration’s memo pausing federal grants and loans.

The National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association and the Main Street Alliance asked for a temporary restraining order in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to prevent the pause scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“This reckless action by the administration would be catastrophic for nonprofit organizations and the people and communities they serve,” said Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits. “From pausing research on cures for childhood cancer to halting housing and food assistance, shuttering domestic violence and homeless shelters, and closing suicide hotlines, the impact of even a short pause in funding could be devastating and cost lives."

--Bart Jansen

Former OMB official calls new OMB directive “cruel” and “a massive fraud”

Topher Spiro, a former associate director at OMB, called the OMB memo “a massive fraud,” and said he has “no doubt that OMB lawyers would believe this is illegal.”

“I know (acting OMB Director) Matt Vaeth. This memo reads like a hostage note written directly by Russ Vought, who is not confirmed,” Spiro said in a series of posts on the social media platform @X.

Spiro said Vought, the incoming OMB director and Project 2025 chief architect, “is illegally carrying out his ideological agenda with greatest harm to the most vulnerable--including many in the working class and rural communities who voted for Trump.”

A sampling of funding potentially affected in health care, Spiro said, includes all opioid prevention funding, all mental health funding, funding for community health centers, suicide prevention and the suicide lifeline, HIV/AIDS treatment and grants to states to address avian flu.

--Josh Meyer

Senate Budget Committee plans Vought vote despite Democratic complaints

The Senate Budget Committee issued a statement Tuesday saying lawmakers will vote Thursday as scheduled on Russell Vought’s nomination to become director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Democrats complained the Trump administration was trying to usurp the power of Congress by temporarily freezing billions in federal grants and loans. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, proposed a two-week postponement of the Vought vote to learn more about the freeze that sparked chaos among federal grand recipients.

But the committee headed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said it would hold the vote anyway.

--Bart Jansen

Democrats blast Trump over freezing federal grants nationwide

Senate Democrats blasted the Trump administration’s freeze on federal grants set to go into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. as an unconstitutional power grab that sparked widespread panic about funding drying up overnight.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Trump shut off billions and perhaps trillions of dollars to state and local governments, schools, hospitals and small businesses – and disaster aid.

“It’s a dagger at the heart of the average American family,” Schumer said. “It is just outrageous.”

The White House Office of Management and Budget issued a memo Monday ordering a pause in grant and loan funding while officials review whether the spending priorities are aligned with Trump. The White House said the pause wouldn’t impact Social Security or Medicare payments.

But Democrats argued the bipartisan spending decisions were made by Congress and can’t be overturned by Trump. Democratic senators called for a two-week postponement of the Senate Budget Committee vote scheduled Thursday on Russell Vought’s nomination to become director of OMB to learn more about the freeze.

“The scope of this illegal action is unprecedented and could have devastating consequences across the country for real people,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee. “This memo is creating chaos and confusion about whether these resources will be available to them.”

--Bart Jansen

House Republicans meet at Trump's Miami resort

It may be cold and dreary in Washington, but House Republicans wouldn't know it. They're sitting poolside, hitting the links, and spending hours in conference meetings at the Trump National Doral Miami hotel and golf club.

The conference is coming together for the second day of their annual policy retreat, where they hope to hammer out more details on their plan to implement President Donald Trump's agenda. They will meet with House GOP leadership and key committee chairs, and hear from Vice President JD Vance at 12:30 p.m.

- Riley Beggin

Gary Peters won’t seek re-election

Michigan's senior senator announced Tuesday he would not run for re-election in 2026, a move that will leave an open seat in the key battleground state during Donald Trump’s first midterm election cycle.

Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, made the announcement to The Detroit News. He told the news organization he is ready for a new chapter that includes spending time with a new grandchild.

— Erin Mansfield

Noem to speak at DHS after attending New York City arrests

Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, who was confirmed Saturday as the secretary of Homeland Security, will speak to the workforce at 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Noem was in New York City as forces from her department began arresting immigrants in the country without legal authorization who have been convicted of crimes. She thanked the “brave officers involved.”

“Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets,” Noem said in a post on X of the arrest of a suspect for kidnapping, assault and burglary.

The department will be at the forefront of Trump’s top priority of immigration enforcement. The department includes Customs and Border Protection, which is charged with securing the border, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is rounding up migrants without legal authorization to be in the country, for mass deportations.

But Trump's policy for mass deportations clashes with state and local officials in New York, Illinois and elsewhere that have policies against cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

“We are doing this right - doing exactly what President @realDonaldTrump promised the American people – making our streets safe,” Noem said in another post.

Singapore MAERSK TAURUS container ship transits through Cocoli Locks in the Panama Canal, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama, August 12, 2024.

Senate hearing to examine trade, security of Panama Canal

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. examining the Panama Canal's impact on U.S. trade and national security.

Trump has criticized previous U.S. policy that turned over control of the canal, a key link for shipping between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, to Panama. Trump has complained about China’s rising influence over the canal.

“Serving forty percent of U.S. seaborne container trade, the Panama Canal is vital to American economic and national security interests,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the committee chairman, said in a statement. “The United States paid for and built the Panama Canal, but Panama is treating America unfairly and ceding control of key infrastructure to China.”

Witnesses include Louis Sola, chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission; Daniel Maffei, a member of the commission; Eugene Kontorovich, a law professor at George Mason University; and Joseph Kramek, CEO of the World Shipping Council.

Former Rep. Sean Duffy speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of Transportation on Jan. 15, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Senate votes at noon on Duffy to lead Transportation

The Senate scheduled a noon confirmation vote for former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, Trump’s nominee to lead the Transportation Department.

Duffy’s confirmation is expected because he breezed through his Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing and was approved with a bipartisan vote. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Wis., said Duffy was the right choice for the job.

Duffy has said he would focus on improving safety for roads and aviation, and work to reduce regulations delaying large construction projects.

What is Trump doing Tuesday?

Trump has an 11 a.m. intelligence briefing scheduled, but no public events on his agenda after speaking the House Republican Conference in Florida on Monday and signing executive orders to eliminate diversity programs the Pentagon.

GOP lawmakers are meeting to resolve disputes within their party over how to accomplish Trump’s priorities for cutting spending and taxes. If they can reach near unanimity in the closely divided House, Republicans could approve their agenda without Democratic votes.

In his speech, Trump called the United States a "meritocracy" after the elimination of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs in the federal government.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is scheduled to provide her first briefing at 1 p.m.

