Dia Nash Is Fooled by Matthew Daddario's 'Confidence' in Sneak Peek of Lifetime's “Sister Wife Murder ”(Exclusive)

"Caleb is very passionate and he believes the things that he says," Nash tells PEOPLE about how her character falls for an evil pastor in her Lifetime debut

Dia Nash gets caught in a pastor's web of lies in her Lifetime movie debut!!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the Monster star's upcoming movie, Sister Wife Murder, Dia's character Chloe appears sure of herself when she confronts a pastor she's sleeping with named Caleb (Matthew Daddario) about the status of their relationship.

"The lord gives all of us a role to play," Caleb says when Chloe confronts him in the back room of a church filled with people.

"And what's my role, your dirty little secret?" she quickly snaps back at him.

Dia Nash in 'Sister Wife Murder' on Lifetime

Chloe goes on to push even further after Caleb's answer, mentioning his wife. But her challenges don't shake him. Dia exclusively tells PEOPLE that's exactly how her character ends up becoming Caleb's third wife, trapped inside a terrifying (and potentially deadly) household.

"I feel like Caleb is very passionate and he believes the things that he says," Niecy Nash's daughter and The Rookie: Feds costar, 24, says. "Sometimes you can kind of get sucked up into that."

From left: Ashley Williams, Matthew Daddario, Dia Nash and Ashley Dulaney in 'Sister Wife Murder'

"[It's] like, 'Wow, this person really, he believes what he's saying right now. Maybe I should believe it too,'" she adds.

Sister Wife Murder follows Chloe's journey from getting dragged out of bed for church to meeting Caleb and beyond as she slowly uncovers the truth of their relationship.

Dia says Chloe is not as confident in herself. Her low self-esteem combined with the fact that she's coping with grief makes her vulnerable to becoming a victim of many different kinds of abuse.

"That could happen to anyone," Dia says.

Chloe is slowly lured into danger, but the Claws actress says that the vibe on set with Daddario felt safe and her costars and on-screen sister wives Ashley Williams and Ashley Dulaney (who play Anna and Margo respectively) made her comfortable as well.

Dia Nash

"It was my first time doing a lot of the things that we were doing like kissing on screen," she admits. "And everyone was just so nice and professional and it made me feel calmer about the situation."

Sister Wife Murder premieres Saturday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET

