Diana Mayes, wartime submariner’s widow who vividly recalled life ‘following the fleet’ – obituary

Prince William greets Diana Mayes, aged 100, during the unveiling of the submariners' memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, 2022 - PA Images/Alamy

Diana Mayes, who has died aged 103, is believed to be the last widow of a Second World War submarine commander.

She married a young submariner called Lieutenant Gordon Noll in May 1941, and later she wrote down in a private memoir her colourful recollections of life “following the fleet” in wartime: “As a 20-year-old arriving in Scotland for the first time, the advice from a more experienced wife was that if by nine o’clock you haven’t found accommodation, go to the police station – they usually have a cell which they will let you use for the night.”

When Diana and her husband shared digs with another couple, in which hot water was scarce, they took it in turns to have the first dip so that four people could bathe in just four inches of water.

She also remembered the protocol for climbing down a ladder into a submarine, when a considerate seaman would offer to go first. The penny dropped when she was leaving the boat and this time he asked her to go first: “I shall leave this to your imagination!”

There was no talking shop when ashore, but she did recall her husband Noll telling her that once, after a fortnight at sea, it was found that the ship’s cat had been using the tea caddy as a litter tray: the culprit was tried by court martial and sentenced to walk the plank – a sentence later commuted.

Noll commanded the newly built submarine Untamed, but on May 30 1943 Untamed was lost with all hands during a training exercise in the Clyde. Days after her 22nd birthday, Diana was told by the Admiralty that she might announce her husband’s death, but neither the name of his command nor the arm of his service.

Diana Mayes's first husband, Lt Gordon Noll, left of picture, in the control room of his submarine Untamed

Daisy “Diana” Constance Joan Martin, the second child of Sergeant Major Cecil Martin and Daisy, née Russell, was born on May 28 1921 in Winchester, where her father, having joined the Royal Flying Corps soon after its inception in 1912, was serving at RAF Flowerdown, the school for wireless operators.

Diana was educated at Plymstock Senior Mixed School and later at Pryor’s Academy in Plymouth, where her parents had retired. In 1940 she became engaged to Pilot Officer Ron Hoskins, who flew Sunderland flying boats from RAF Mountbatten, but he was shot down and lost off Norway.

She grieved through the dangers and hardships of the Plymouth Blitz, once having to run four miles home through the burning city and another time using sand and buckets of water to extinguish an incendiary bomb, while her mother in the garden below beat out smouldering debris with a towel, crying: “Take that, Mr Hitler, and that – you may think you have got us on the run, but you are very much mistaken!”

Within weeks of Noll’s death she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service as a private and in March 1945 was commissioned at a passing-out ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. By 1948 she was a junior commander (equivalent to Army captain) and she served for a year as adjutant of Hamburg District Group.

A bout of appendicitis in 1949 thwarted her application for a secretarial post at the United Nations in New York. Having recovered, she determined to take the next interesting overseas role, and in 1951 joined the Iraq Petroleum Company (IPC) as secretary to the chief engineer.

Her boss and his men were often away, establishing a new pipeline between Iraq and Lebanon, and they left Diana to hold the fort. She quickly learnt the language of the oil industry, though initially she thought she was having her leg pulled when she took a phone call demanding a “pipe dolly” (a trolley) and was relieved to discover that “granny ragging” was a method of applying protective coating to the pipeline. When in 1952 the two ends of the pipeline were joined in northern Iraq, she was the only woman present at the tie-in ceremony.

That year she married Squadron Leader Bob Mayes, an industrial relations manager with IPC, who had flown Hurricanes and Spitfires and commanded 273 and 67 Squadrons in 1944-45 during the Arakan campaign in Burma.

Their married life took them to Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Qatar, and they shared the challenges of expatriate life with resource and humour. Diana was one of the few wives to take a course in colloquial Arabic; Mayes died in 2005 after more than 50 happy years of marriage.

On Armistice Day 1945, Diana and a family friend and submariner, Lt IR Menzies, DSC, RNVR, had been alone when they placed a wreath at the National Submariners’ War Memorial on Victoria Embankment in London: “Since it was just the two of us, and nobody else around, we decided to stand to attention, place the wreath and salute.

“I remember the wreath was a modest affair, possibly artificial, certainly not a fresh, bright garlanded one, but after six years of war we had learnt to make do with what we had.”

More than three-quarters of a century later, Diana Mayes hosted a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party to raise funds for the submariners’ memorial at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire. She cut the first sod, and was present when Prince William, Commodore-in-Chief Submarines, inaugurated the new monument.

She is survived by her daughter Felicity, a retired solicitor.

Diana Mayes, born May 28 1921, died July 25 2024

Click here to view this content.