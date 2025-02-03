Diana Melly, author and wife of George Melly who became a leading light of London’s demi-monde

Diana Melly, who has died aged 87, was the widow of the flamboyant jazz singer and journalist George Melly, with whom she shared an open marriage that survived for “45 long years”, as she put it, despite multiple infidelities on both sides.

Although as a young woman she had harboured hopes of a career as a fashion model – “Some people thought I was beautiful,” she recalled, “but not everyone” – their unconventional partnership was a lopsided one, on account of mutual sexual promiscuity. She rejected the label “long-suffering wife” as inaccurate, and was irritated to be greeted at a party with “Hello, Diana, where’s George?”

She always felt that to be successful Melly needed to be centre-stage, typically working on his “Goodtime George” image in gangster-style double-breasted pinstripe suit, green velour stetson and built-up heels. For a decade she was his biggest fan, but by the 1990s, after 30 years of marriage, drink, drugs and his countless affairs with groupies and steady girlfriends, the strains were beginning to show.

George and Diana Melly at home in Camden Town in 1969 - Daily Mail/Shutterstock

“It was hard for him, too,” she wrote, “and the more I pushed him away the more he tried to regain his place in the centre of my life… At least my growing independence gave him a freedom that a more doting wife would not have allowed him.”

When they first met in 1961, Melly was not only at the forefront of the emerging Trad Jazz scene but was also writing the speech bubbles for Wally Fawkes’s strip cartoon “Flook” in the Daily Mail. Deciding to exchange jazz for journalism the following year, he became a music and film critic for The Observer, but rebooted his performing career in 1975 as the frontman with John Chilton’s Feetwarmers. In the meantime he had earned a reputation as both sexually voracious and an epic drinker.

Diana responded in kind. With Melly’s permission she had an affair with an 18-year-old school drop-out who reminded her of a young Mick Jagger; later, when she was in her mid-thirties, she took up with a blond drug addict of 17. Throughout several decades of her marriage to Melly, other men came and went.

The Mellys at home in Wales in 1982: ‘the Tower’ was said to be the oldest inhabited house in Wales but lacked mains water or electricity when they bought it - John Walters/ANL/Shutterstock

She became particularly unenamoured of her husband’s 30-something mistress she called “the Greckel”, after a screeching West Indian bird – upper-class, and like him a prodigious drinker and oversexed. Although Melly repeatedly told his wife that he wanted a divorce and to move in with the Greckel, the affair eventually fizzled out.

Diana Melly managed her husband’s money, his diary, his medication and the often-fraught negotiations between his part-time secretary and his agent, who did not get on. She was a director of Melly’s two companies, one dealing with his band work, the other with his writing and broadcasting, and took responsibility for paying the musicians, organising bookings and checking his diary.

Her personal life was as complicated as it was chaotic. As well as bringing up two children from her previous marriages, Diana Melly nursed her mother through depression and, when she too was diagnosed, considered and then attempted suicide, receiving ECT treatment and spending time in therapy at the Bethlehem Hospital (“Bedlam”) and the Tavistock Clinic in Hampstead.

Diana Melly’s 1977 debut novel

After marrying Melly, she largely relied on him for financial support although, finding herself short of money for a holiday, she once took a job as a minicab driver in Belsize Park, using her own Ford Cortina under the call-sign Tango Twelve.

In 1972 her friend Sonia Orwell, widow of George Orwell, introduced Diana Melly to the novelist Jean Rhys, whose debut Wide Sargasso Sea had become a bestseller in 1966. Five years after her death in 1979, Diana Melly co-edited an edition of Jean Rhys’s letters with Francis Wyndham.

The daughter of a British Railways clerk and a cleaner, Diana Margaret Campion Dawson was born in Southampton on July 26 1937. Her father was a philanderer, and when Diana was four, her mother placed her in a convent near Swaffham in Norfolk, where her aunt taught and where she boarded while her mother, in the absence of her husband on wartime service with the RAF, conducted an affair with an American serviceman.

Her 2005 memoir

A year later Diana was enrolled at the Convent of Marie-Auxiliatrice in Finchley, north London, and at the end of the war the family moved to Essex. Having passed the 11-plus Diana attended Essex Grammar School for Girls in Colchester.

When her parents finally divorced, Diana was sent to live with her godmother in Hampshire, and after a few months at a co-educational school in Brockenhurst left aged 14. She worked as a shop assistant and as a cleaner in the West End, and (having lied about her age) took a job as a hostess at the Cabaret Club.

By the time she met George Melly in 1961 she was 24, married to her second husband and the mother of two children. Melly was 35, also married, bisexual, and the singer in Mick Mulligan’s jazz band; they met at Muriel’s (the Colony Room Club), a drinking club in Soho, and ended the evening in flagrante on Hampstead Heath. A fortnight later, she moved in with him, and they were married in 1963.

Diana Melly in 2004, photographed for the Telegraph for a feature about carers - Claire Kendall

In 1970 she started work for the drug charity Release and had an affair with one of the doctors, while her children were left in the care of au pairs and child minders. By then Melly had become besotted with his latest mistress, an aristocrat called Venetia, while Diana took up with a moody sociologist 10 years her junior who was working for Release, and with whom she took LSD.

The Mellys bought a 12th-century moated ruin in the Brecon Beacons called the Tower, said to be the oldest inhabited house in Wales but lacking mains water or electricity. Once restored, it was George Melly’s preferred home, where he pursued his passion for fly-fishing. In 1982 Diana Melly was raided by the drugs squad and fined £225 for growing cannabis in the garden and greenhouse.

The writer and explorer Bruce Chatwin intermittently lodged with them for five years, and she was shocked when the journalist Molly Parkin, another frequent guest in Wales, announced that she was sleeping with George. Later, Diana Melly let rooms at the Tower on a commercial bed-and-breakfast basis.

She published two novels, The Girl In The Picture (1977) and a sequel, The Goosefeather Bed (1979), set in trendy London NW1, where she and Melly lived for several years.

She continued to nurse him into old age, dealing with his increasing deafness, psoriasis and assorted infirmities, even though he refused to renounce his lifelong smoking habit after being diagnosed with heart disease. In 2003, when he was 76, he was told he had lung cancer but refused treatment. He died four years later.

In later life Diana Melly became a spokesperson for Dignity In Dying and a volunteer in the visitor’s centre at Wormwood Scrubs prison, near her London home in Shepherd’s Bush. Her memoir, Take A Girl Like Me, appeared in 2005.

With her first husband, Michael St George Ashe, whom she married at 16 in 1954, she had a son, who died of a heroin overdose in 1980. With her second, John Moynihan, a sports writer with The Sunday Telegraph, she had a daughter.

Diana Melly, born July 26 1937, died February 2 2025