Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground to receive £3m upgrade

A memorial playground dedicated to the late Diana, Princess of Wales which is visited by more than a million people a year is to close for six months while its ageing features are replaced.

The Royal Parks charity said it will spend £3 million on the playground in Kensington Gardens close to Kensington Palace, Diana’s former London home.

The designs for the renewed playground at the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens (The Royal Parks/Timberplay/PA)

The Peter Pan-themed playground opened in 2000, marking what would have been the princess’s 39th birthday.

A pirate ship will be replaced by a new galleon which will be more accessible for youngsters of all abilities.

The Royal Parks said the plans will “retain the characteristics of the existing Peter Pan-inspired playground but will provide more accessible and inclusive play, as well as challenging physical play, so that children of all abilities can enjoy creative and imaginative play together”.

The playground will be closed during the six-month project, which will take place between autumn 2025 and spring 2026.