Diana Salazar, the prosecutor spearheading Ecuador's fight against ‘narcopolitics’

Attorney General Diana Salazar is the leading figure in Ecuador’s fight against "narcopolitics". As the country’s top prosecutor, her revelations have already led to the arrest of several high-level officials, including judges and other prosecutors accused of involvement in organised crime linked to drug trafficking.

Ecuador is waging a war against the rise of narcopolitics and the powerful drug gangs who have infiltrated the country’s political system. Leading the fight is Attorney General Diana Salazar, who has launched what she described as the country’s “largest operation against corruption and drug trafficking in history”.

More than 900 people took part in the investigation, which resulted in more than 75 raids and 30 arrests in mid-December.

A well-known figure on Ecuador’s anti-corruption scene, Salazar, 42, is the country's first Black woman to hold the position of attorney general.



