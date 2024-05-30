Diane Abbott accuses Keir Starmer of ‘culling Left-wingers’

Diane Abbott has accused Sir Keir Starmer of an “appalling cull of Left-wingers” after a Labour candidate was blocked from standing for election.

Faiza Shaheen, who allegedly liked a series of posts on X that downplayed anti-Semitism accusations, had been selected to be Labour’s candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green but she found out on Wednesday night she would not be endorsed by the party.

Responding to the reports, Ms Abbott said on X: “Appalling. Whose clever idea has it been to have a cull of Left-wingers?”

In an interview with the BBC’s Newsnight, Ms Shaheen said she was in a “state of shock”.

It comes after Ms Abbott, who served as shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, warned Sir Keir that she would not be “intimidated” as she vowed to remain the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington.

The row over her selection has thrown Labour’s campaign into turmoil this week after she claimed she had been blocked from standing at the election a day after being given the whip back.

Faiza Shaheen allegedly liked a series of posts on X that downplayed anti-Semitism accusations

The MP was suspended from the party in April last year after she suggested that Jewish people did not experience racism “all their lives”.

Her comments came against a backdrop of historical claims of anti-Semitism in the party – a problem Sir Keir has been keen to stamp out since he took over as leader.

Ms Abbott had the whip restored to her on Tuesday evening but she told The Telegraph on Wednesday morning that she had been barred from standing as a Labour MP at the general election, something which Sir Keir later denied.

On Thursday morning, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones declined nine times to say whether Ms Abbott should stand for Labour.

Asked whether he felt sorry for Ms Abbott, he said: “Yes, I suppose I do really, because it’s unfortunate that we’re in this position after her service to her community and her country.

“But the independent complaints process in any party and in the Labour Party is independent of any politician’s status or history. Where we’ve ended up now because of this snap election is in this accelerated process.”

Pressed for a personal view, Mr Jones told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “That’s a question for Diane and for Diane to have that conversation with the Labour Party. It’s not for me to speak for Diane or the Labour Party.”

Mr Jones was pressed on nine separate occasions by presenter Emma Barnett on whether he thought Ms Abbott should stand but declined to give a view.

Asked whether Labour was “clearing house” ahead of the election, Mr Jones told Sky: “There’s always an accelerated process when a snap election is called.

“Because you’ve got to make sure that the candidates are sorted, all of these processes are concluded... Yes, we’re processing all of those outstanding issues.”