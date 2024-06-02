Diane Abbott 'expected' to be Labour’s candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott is expected to be Labour’s candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, a senior party figure said.

Sir Keir Starmer had for days refused to back the veteran MP being able to stand at the general election as a Labour contender.

But on Friday, after a backlash against his stance from within Labour, he said she would be “free” to do so.

Ms Abbott, 70, Britain’s first black female MP, has yet to confirm that she will definitely seek to stand again as the MP for the north London constituency which she has represented since 1987.

But asked on Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips whether she expected Ms Abbott to be the candidate in that seat, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “I assume so, yes.

“I’m very glad that it’s been resolved for Diane.

“She continues to be a very important figure in the Labour Party, all the things that she has done, the campaigning work that she continues to do.”

However, Baroness Chakrabarti, an ally of Ms Abbott, suggested she may take a few days before making up her mind over whether to stand or not.

The peer told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I hope that she will now after this sometimes sordid week of unauthorised, anonymous briefings...she will take some time to consider what she wants to do.

“That is literally what I’ve suggested to her as her friend and I hope that is what she is going to do.”

Ms Cooper added that she would have liked to have seen Ms Abbott’s disciplinary case dealt with more quickly.

She also stressed: “Diane is often talked about as a trailblazer but it’s also some of the key things that she has done along the way, she was crucial in exposing the Windrush scandal.”

The Labour leader on Friday gave the green light for Ms Abbott’s candidacy, after his previous refusal to make a judgment, amid reports she was being barred, led to growing tensions in the party.

Sir Keir said: “The whip has obviously been restored to her now and she is free to go forward as a Labour candidate.”

For days, Sir Keir had declined to say whether Ms Abbott would be defending her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat on July 4, as he faced claims of a “purge” of left-wing candidates.

Ms Abbott was suspended from Labour’s Parliamentary Party last year after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism all their lives, sparking a long-running process which saw her sit as an Independent MP.

She apologised and distanced herself from the remarks.

She had the Labour whip restored this week, but it was briefed out that she might be “barred” from running for the party in the General Election.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee is expected to ratify the decision when it meets on Tuesday.

Sir Keir declined to say whether he had spoken to Ms Abbott on Friday, but it is understood he has not.

Earlier in the day, the Labour leader was still insisting that no decision had yet been taken, distancing himself from his deputy Angela Rayner and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who had both backed Ms Abbott’s candidacy.

But in the early afternoon he announced the change of stance.