Diane Abbott 'free' to stand as Labour candidate at election, says Starmer
Diane Abbott 'free' to stand as Labour candidate at election, says Starmer
Diane Abbott 'free' to stand as Labour candidate at election, says Starmer
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.
The first lady drew applause from the "View" audience with her comment.
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
Former President Trump’s adviser Chris LaCivita said that former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is running to become one of the state’s next senators, has just ended his campaign with remarks he shared in the lead-up to the decision in the former president’s hush money case. Minutes before Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee, was…
Ivanka Trump delivered a brief -- and indirect -- social media post late Thursday in the wake of her father's conviction at his hush money trial. The former presidential adviser, who has stayed out of the limelight during the trial, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and her father when she was a child, writing, "I love you dad." Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals.
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
Responses from Americans in New York City and from outside the White House were firmly divided. Supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump insisted it was an unfair process and that they were still committed to voting for him in the next general election. Meanwhile, Trump's detractors cheered and hugged in celebration, satisfied that he wouldn't be treated as an individual above the law.
According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]
REGINA — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says families of the victims have no standing to seek compensation in an ongoing lawsuit. Court arguments are being heard this week in Regina over whether the truck driver and Saskatchewan government can be removed as defendants in the suit. The claim also names the bus and trucking companies. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the rookie trucker went through a stop sign and into the path of
Scandals have swirled around former President Donald Trump since his first presidential campaign in 2016. At first glance, there's some evidence from polls that this conviction will meaningfully erode Trump's support. An April survey from CNN/SSRS found that, while 76 percent of Trump supporters said they would support Trump regardless, 24 percent said they "might reconsider" their support for him if he was convicted.
Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.
Former president calls jury instructions in his trial ‘ridiculous, unconstitutional, and unamerican’
Retired officer who faced down rioters at US Capitol said law enforcement went to family home after he spoke outside former president’s Manhattan criminal trial
Former New Jersey Governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie joined a recent episode of the “Hacks on Tap” podcast, where he gave President Biden advice on how to beat former President Trump in their upcoming debates. Christie, a former Trump ally, was one of the loudest critics of the former president in this cycle’s…
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said that America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in this hush-money case that came down on Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former…
Across the battleground states, voters reacted to Trump's guilty verdict with a mixture of surprise, joy, anger, indifference and a few expletives.
The Georgia Republican wants to go after people who might be on the notorious sex trafficker's "client list" but ignores the former president's links to him.
OTTAWA — A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada. Trump was found guilty today on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial, which are punishable by up to four years in prison. Mario Bellissimo says that makes him "criminally inadmissible," and he can't apply to change that until five years after he serves his sentence. However, if Trump is elected United States president in the meantime, ex