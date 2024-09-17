Diane Abbott: Labour were determined to “get rid of me"
Labour MP Diane Abbott has told ITV News' Ronke Phillips she believes her suspension from the Labour party over comments in an article was part of a plan to “get rid of her”. .
Labour MP Diane Abbott has told ITV News' Ronke Phillips she believes her suspension from the Labour party over comments in an article was part of a plan to “get rid of her”. .
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.The court’s Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trump’s right to presidential immunity—and he seemed inclined to protect the former president.“I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently,” Roberts wrote to
The “gotcha” footage posted online by Vance may not be the slam dunk he apparently hoped it would be
As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On. “Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on d
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll has some findings that should give Trump some pause, as his struggles are about a lot more than Iowa.
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
The Trump campaign is blaming Kamala Harris and her Democratic supporters for the second assassination attempt on the former president.They claim that concerted attempts to demonize Donald Trump as a threat to democracy are putting his life at risk.Hours after Sunday’s failed shooting plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, his senior campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling Trump “extraordinarily dangerous” and a “threat to democracy.”Read more at
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. They've been dating for six years.
Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zachowski apparently said on Facebook officials could send “the Illegal human ‘Locust’” to homes supporting the vice president.
"I wasn't previously motivated to vote before this election, honestly, but the hate, divisiveness, and negativity from the Trump campaign is ridiculous."
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
An apparent assassin got within 500 yards of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered another devastating byelection blow with the loss of a second Liberal stronghold, this one to the Bloc Québécois in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.
Harris' latest look marked a glamorous departure from her typical pantsuit.
The New York Times reporter also spotted a “go-to” move for the former president when controversy erupts.
MPs are back in the House of Commons for the first sitting since the New Democrats ended an agreement with the Liberals that kept the minority Liberal government from losing a confidence vote. With the prospect of a snap election looming large, MPs clashed in the first question period of the fall session. (Sept. 16, 2024)
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and Republican pollster Brenda Gianiny join Dana Bash to react to JD Vance’s appearance on State of the Union and Trump’s decision to lean into spreading misinformation after the debate.
KHARKIV, Ukraine—Stuck in a crowded prison cell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 45-year-old Viktor faces a choice. He can stay where he is, serving out his sentence in the knowledge that a Russian bomb could hit the jail any day, or he can swap his cell for the dangers of the front lines, as a volunteer defending his country.“Better to go fight with weapons, than sit here,” he tells the Daily Beast.In a tactic borrowed from Vladimir Putin’s playbook, Ukraine has started releasing prisoners for