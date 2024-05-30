Diane Abbott row: where Labour figures from Angela Rayner to Wes Streeting stand

Angela Rayner said she could not 'see any reason' why Ms Abbott should not stand as the Labour candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington - JOE GIDDENS/PA

A growing number of Labour MPs and prominent figures within the Labour movement have expressed support for Diane Abbott ahead of the party’s deadline for candidate selection on June 4.

They include Angela Rayner, who has opened up a divide at the very top of the party by saying Ms Abbott should be allowed to stand again as a Labour MP, which puts her at odds with Sir Keir Starmer.

Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, and Jess Phillips, a former leadership candidate, have also expressed misgivings about the treatment of Britain’s first black female MP.

Angela Rayner

Labour’s deputy leader has directly challenged Sir Keir Starmer’s authority by saying she could not “see any reason” why Ms Abbott should not stand as the Labour candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington on July 4.

She told ITV she is “not happy” about anonymous briefings to the media that said Ms Abbott had been barred from standing as a Labour candidate.

Ms Rayner is directly elected by the Labour membership, meaning Sir Keir has no power to sack her.

Yvette Cooper

The shadow home secretary expressed support for Ms Abbott, saying it was really welcome that she had had the whip restored.

Speaking to media on a visit to Maltby, South Yorkshire, she said: “It’s not just that she’s been a trailblazer, but she’s also done some immensely important work through the years. So that’s why I think everybody wants to see this resolved as quickly as possible.”

Asked if she would support Ms Abbott standing either for Labour or as an independent, Ms Cooper said: “Well I hope this process is resolved as swiftly as possible. As you know, as a shadow cabinet member I’m obviously not involved in any of the processes.

“Diane is now back as a member of the parliamentary Labour Party, and that is really welcome.

“Diane is a really important figure in the Labour Party and in the Labour movement.”

Sadiq Khan

The Labour Mayor of London told the Evening Standard that Ms Abbott should be given the respect she deserves.

He hailed her as a trailblazer and recalled how seeing her elected as an MP in 1987 “made a huge impact on me in a positive sense of the word”.

He said: “She’s been a mentor to many of us, but also she’s stood up on issues that aren’t very popular, issues around racial justice and social justice, highlighting some of the discrimination when it comes to stop and search, when it comes to exclusion of black boys from school, when it comes to the NHS.

“She’s someone who’s done a huge amount for Hackney, for London, for our country. So I think it’s really important that she’s given the respect she deserves.”

Wes Streeting

The shadow health secretary told Times Radio he was not comfortable with the way Ms Abbott had been treated by the Labour Party.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, after Ms Abbott had said she had been told she was banned, he said: “I know at this stage, in terms of decisions about her candidature, as much as has been reported.”

"Do you feel comfortable about what's happened here with Diane Abbott?"



"No, not particularly."@WesStreeting reacts to the decision to restore the whip to Diane Abbott but block her from standing as a Labour candidate in the general election.@KateEMcCann | @LukeJones pic.twitter.com/XdVnY7AUzX — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) May 29, 2024

Jess Phillips

The Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said the row over Ms Abbott’s candidature was “a fight not worth having at this stage” and that it should be up to Ms Abbott to decide whether to stand for the party.

Ms Phillips told Sky’s Electoral Dysfunction podcast: “Personally, and politically, I think that they should probably just let Diane run in Hackney … it should be for her to decide.

“However, what I will say is just because you’ve got the Labour whip doesn’t mean that the Labour Party think you’re a good MP.

“I just think it’s a fight not worth having at this stage and, not even anything to do with the merits of the particular case, is that all the things remained true that Diane Abbott was the first black woman ever elected, she has served that constituency.”

Dame Meg Hillier

The MP, whose Hackney South & Shoreditch constituency is next door to Ms Abbott’s, said it would be sad if she was banned from standing.

She told Times Radio that the length of the independent process investigating her “has frustrated a lot of us”. Ms Abbott has been under investigation since last year over a letter she wrote to The Observer about racism.

Speaking about the process, Ms Hillier said: “We don’t obviously influence that, and at one level that is absolutely right, but I and others have been raising concerns about the long time it’s taken, yes, for Diane, but also for others in the system.

“I am pleased that she’s recognised as a Labour MP today and that she hasn’t been banned from standing. I think that would be very sad if that was the case.”

Beth Winter condemned Labour's treatment of Diane Abbott - DAVID WOOLFALL

Beth Winter

The Welsh Labour MP, who is defending her seat in Cynon Valley, condemned the party’s treatment of Ms Abbott on social media.

I am glad Diane Abbott has finally had the Labour Whip restored.



The way she has been treated is vindictive, factional and cruel.



She should be allowed to decide whether she will re-stand as a candidate. — Beth Winter (@BethWinterCynon) May 29, 2024

Mick Whitley posted on social media that he stands in 'full solidarity' with Diane Abbott

Mick Whitley

On Wednesday afternoon the Birkenhead MP wrote on social media that he stands in “full solidarity” with Ms Abbott.

I stand in full solidarity with @HackneyAbbott. The party's treatment of her is an insult to a political pioneer, the first black woman MP, and a loyal servant of both the Labour Party and the people of Hackney.



She must be allowed to stand in Hackney North if she wants to. — Mick Whitley (@MickWhitleyMP) May 29, 2024

Kim Johnson said Labour should be focused on throwing the Tories out, rather than fighting factional battles - DAVID WOOLFALL

Kim Johnson

The Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside said: “Solidarity with Diane, undeniably a trailblazer and a hero of our movement. At a time when all our energy should be focused on throwing the Tories out, this process looks nakedly factional.

“Diane should have the whip restored now so she can stand as Labour’s candidate in the general election.”

Mick Whelan

The general secretary of Aslef, the train drivers’ trade union, wrote to Sir Keir on May 25 asking him to confirm Ms Abbott as the Labour candidate for her constituency in the election.

The letter was co-signed by the general secretaries of Unite, the National Union of Mineworkers, the Communication Workers Union, the Fire Brigades Union and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association.