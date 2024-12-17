Diane Delano dies aged 67: Northern Exposure and Wicker Man star passes away after short illness

Diane Delano, actress known for TV series ‘Northern Exposure and ‘The Wicker Man’ has died of cancer aged 67.

Delano’s death was confirmed by her friend Stepfanie Kramer on Monday.

The star passed away at her home in Sherman Oaks, California on Friday, according to TMZ.

The actress is known for her work as Barbara Semanski, the tough Alaska state trooper on CBS’ Emmy-winning TV series “Northern Exposure”, which ran from 1990 until 1995.

She also starred alongside Nicholas Cage in the 2006 horror, The Wicker Man, playing Sister Beech.

Director Neil LaBute’s 2006 remake of the 1973 hit was previously panned by critics, but has since been hailed as a cult classic in unintentional comedy, due to Cage’s over-the-top performance.

Audiences may also recognise Delano as Roberta “Bobbi” Glass on Ryan Murphy’s WB Network series Popular.

Other credits across her 40-year-career span across TV and film: Delano starred in the Coen brothers’ film The Ladykillers, Desperate Housewives’ ‘Mom’, Mike & Molly, Everwood, Days of our Lives, Six Feet Under, Monk, Cop Rock, Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Teen Titans.

In recent years, Delano branched out into voice acting for video games, featuring in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and animated series, including Infinity Train and the TV series Pen15 and Good Girls.

Delano was born in Los Angeles on January 29, 1957, and began acting aged 6. She came from a family of actors and went on to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts/West.

“Diane was destined to thrive within the entertainment industry,” said her cousin Rick Sparks.

“Our grandfather, Myrtland Vivian LaVarre, was a New York stage actor who was convinced by Cecil B. DeMille to change his name to ‘John Merton’ and move his wife Esther and their six children out to Hollywood.

“Eventually, the entire family became working professionals in various aspects of the studio system. Uncle Lane Bradford would take Diane and cousins often to watch him film.

“Although it was in her DNA, I believe those early studio visits cemented Diane’s love for a life within the industry.”

Speaking of her friend, Stepfanie Kramer said: “She was big and bold and brought her sharp wit and perfect comic timing to every role.

“Her earthy and raucous presence enabled her to always own the room. She was one of a kind.”