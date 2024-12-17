Diane Delano, ‘Northern Exposure’ Actor, Dies at 67

Diane Delano, an American actor best known for her roles in “Northern Exposure” and “The Wicker Man,” has died. She was 67.

Delano died on Friday night after a battle with a brief illness, according to her rep.

Delano appeared as Officer Barbara Semanski in 12 episodes of the CBS sitcom “Northern Exposure” and played the role of Sister Beech in the 2006 remake of “The Wicker Man.”

Her other notable credits include shows like “Popular,” where she played Roberta “Bobbi” Glass, and “Days of Our Lives,” where she played Agent Hilda, an FBI operative tasked with protecting Sami Brady. Her film credits include “Miracle Mile,” “The Ladykillers,” “A Mighty Wind” and “Out of These Rooms.”

Delano also lent her voice to a number of animated projects, such as “Batman: The Brave and the Bold,” “Infinity Train,” “Teen Titans” and “Rugrats.”

In 2012, Delano took home an Indie Series Award for her supporting take in the made-for-TV movie “Fumbling Thru the Pieces.” Seven years later in 2019, Delano shared the Los Angeles Film Award for best ensemble with the cast of Justin Issac Ward’s coming-of-age drama “Relish.”

Delano’s latest role was in “Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints,” which was released on major streamers in early December. Also directed by Ward, the film is a “bluegrass musical comedy where good and evil fight for the soul of a dried up coal mining town,” according to an official logline. Delano starred as Cyndle Johnson alongside Raquel Castro, Dave Florek, Casey Ford Alexander and Eric Casalini.

