Diane Kruger Reveals Stunning Mother's Day Bouquet from Norman Reedus: 'Better Too Early Than Too Late'

The actress revealed the sweet gift from her fiancé in an Instagram post on May 10

Diane Kruger /Instagram; George Pimentel/WireImage (L) Diane Kruger posts Mother's Day flowers from Norman Reedus (R) Actors Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2015 in Toronto, Canada

Diane Kruger is enjoying Mother's Day a little early this year!

The actress, 47, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, May 10, showing that her fiancé Norman Reedus wasn't going to risk running late with his gift to her for the special holiday.

"Better too early than too late ❤️🌸 Thank you babe @bigbaldhead," Kruger wrote in the caption of her photo, tagging in Reedus, 55.

The image she posted showed a stunning bouquet of pink, white, purple and deep red flowers, as well as plenty of green foliage. The gorgeous flowers had been placed in a square glass vase on a coffee table, and what appeared to be an envelope that had come with the flowers was propped up against them.

The couple share daughter Nova, 5, while Reedus is also dad to son Mingus, 24, whom he shares with ex Helena Christensen.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Kruger opened up about how she and Reedus decided on the name Nova Tennessee.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she said. "'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

Diane Kruger Instagram Diane Kruger enjoys beach with daughter Nova

Last winter, Kruger appeared on Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead and explained that she went through life expecting to be child-free until she felt a shift in her mid-thirties.

The actress went on to share that she was in the process of exploring the different ways she could become a mom on her own when she began "casually dating" Reedus.

"When we realized we were gonna have a baby, and naturally, it just became this. I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life," she said. "She was the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me, to us, to my life."

Read the original article on People.