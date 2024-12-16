How Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg defied the Strictly Curse

It’s been a weekend of well-deserved celebrations for Chris McCausland, the blind comedian who won the nation’s hearts, and his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner, Dianne Buswell, after they lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night. But there was an extra-special surprise for Buswell when she got home, courtesy of her boyfriend, Joe Sugg – testament to the fact that she and Sugg have turned the infamous Strictly Curse into a long-term success story.

On Sunday, Sugg posted pictures on his Instagram account showing Buswell standing in their hallway surrounded by the commemorative decorations he had arranged earlier. The display more than honoured Strictly’s fabulous sparkly aesthetic, with a homemade paper sign reading “2024 Winner”, gold, silver and glitterball balloons, and twinkling fairy lights.

In one picture a beaming Buswell poses among the decorations, holding her trophy aloft, while in another she and Sugg stand with their arms wrapped around one another.

Buswell holds up her glitterball trophy after returning home

Sugg’s loving caption on the pictures read: “There are no words to describe how proud I am of you both @diannebuswell @chrismccauslandcomedy, Last night was an absolute movie. You made us laugh, you made us cry and you proved to the world that you are good enough and you can achieve anything the doubters say you can’t and more.”

The caption continued: “Chris I thank you for making this year so special for Dianne and I could not be happier that you’re the partner she finally lifted the glitterball with. Dot, it’s been a long winding road full of ups and downs for 7 years but you have shown pure determination & dedication and you finally got there in the best way possible and everyone has been able to see how amazing you are and what an incredible teacher you are this year. You are both inspirations.”

Joe Sugg, Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland celebrate Saturday’s victory

Buswell commented on the post: “Thank you my angel for always supporting me and being by my side. I love you.”

Sugg later published a YouTube video showing the heartwarming moment when Buswell arrived home to the surprise decorations. “Oh wow,” she exclaimed. “Oh my gosh, Joey. That is so cool.” Then she added: “So what if I didn’t win?” Sugg quipped: “Yeah, it would have been really awkward.”

With that beautiful tribute, Sugg rightly recognised the immense achievement of both McCausland and Buswell, and also celebrated his and Buswell’s personal triumph in overcoming the Strictly Curse and staying the course as a couple.

Buswell said of her relationship with Sugg: ‘We’re still amazed it all came from Strictly’ - Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images

Buswell, 35, reached her first Strictly final with YouTube star Sugg, 33, when they were paired together in 2018. It was the red-haired Australian pro’s second year on the show (she had a very brief run with her first partner, the Rev Richard Coles), and Sugg’s natural prowess in the ballroom allowed her to show off her creative choreography, patient teaching methods and sunny personality.

It didn’t hurt that Sugg had a massive established fan base: his YouTube channel, ThatcherJoe, now tops 7.3 million subscribers. Although they didn’t triumph in their series, they proved immensely popular on the nationwide Strictly live tour, winning 28 out of 29 shows.

Nor did their journey finish there. Sugg and Buswell, whose lovely chemistry was evident both in their dances and in their YouTube videos, began dating. Sugg confirmed his new relationship status in an Instagram post after the Strictly final, in December 2018, with a glamorous picture of them and the caption: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.” Buswell had previously been dating the soap actor Anthony Quinlan, but split from him in October 2018.

Her whirlwind romance with Sugg was faithfully documented on both of their social media, from cosy pictures at home to walking the red carpet together and sun-kissed holidays abroad, including in Buswell’s native Australia, where Sugg met her family. In August 2019, Sugg posted a video showing the moment that he officially asked her to move in with him.

In 2021, the couple disclosed that they had bought their first house together, an idyllic £1.35 million four-bedroom property in West Sussex. In 2023, they upgraded to a £3.5 million five-bedroom mansion near Brighton (which used to belong to the Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Lewis Dunk), with an indoor swimming pool and gym.

The happy couple now live in a five-bedroom mansion near Brighton - Yui Mok/PA

Speaking to Closer magazine last December, Buswell said of their relationship: “We’re still amazed it all came from Strictly. We do wonder whether we’d have actually met if he hadn’t been on the show.” She added: “We still love to dance together. Joe loves ballroom and he’s always trying to do it with me in the kitchen.”

Commenting on their future plans, Buswell said: “I think definitely for sure at one point we’ll have children. It’s something we’d both love. We always say our kids are going to watch YouTube videos of us dancing one day, and that’s so cool.”

They’re certainly not the first Strictly pairing to continue their partnership off the dance floor, although the Curse more usually refers to the hot-and-heavy, and short-lived, flings – often of the adulterous variety. Think comedian Seann Walsh, who was caught snogging his professional partner, Katya Jones, in 2018; at the time, Jones was married to fellow pro Neil, while Walsh was in a relationship with the actress Rebecca Humphries.

But, whether from adulterous beginnings or not, there have been plenty of success stories too. Numerous celebrities have remained with their dance partners-turned-romantic partners, even marrying or sharing children – including presenter Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Countdown’s Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, rugby player Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff, actress Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez (although she was actually paired with another pro, Aljaž Škorjanec), and actor Jimi Mistry and Flavia Cacace.

Perhaps the Strictly Curse should be renamed the Strictly Blessing. Sugg and Buswell’s wholesome celebration caps off a much-needed redemptive season for the scandal-ridden show, giving romance fans a Christmas miracle.