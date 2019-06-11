Feinstein Again Calls For Santa Anita Track To Close: 'Suspend Racing Immediately'

Sen.
Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has called for the immediate suspension of racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia after two more horses died this weekend, saying there was “no reason to wait” for more animals to perish.
“Santa Anita should have suspended racing in March after 23 horses died over a three-month stretch to open the season,” Feinstein said in
a statement on Monday. “Now that six more horses have died in just 23 days ― 29 total deaths this season ― the track should suspend racing immediately.”
The racetrack has faced heavy criticism over the spate of horse deaths this year, but so far has resisted all calls for a shutdown. The venue did halt racing in March for a short period to investigate and eventually
banned the use of drugs and whips on race days, but it did not discover any anomalies in the track itself that could have contributed to the deaths.
Although the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) recommended that the Santa Anita track suspend its activities for the remaining six race days of its season last week,
the racetrack refused. The regulatory board does not have the authority to suspend a race or remove race dates itself “without the approval of the racetrack operator or without holding a public meeting with 10 days public notice.”
“It is our understanding that Santa Anita management, after consultation with certain other industry stakeholders, believes that for a variety of reasons, the future of California racing is best served by continuing to race,” the CHRB said in a
statement last week.
It
could be possible for the CHRB to gain the authority to suspend or move races in the future, The Los Angeles Times reported, and there is a bill in the California legislature that would allow the body to issue a temporary closure to a track. But it could be months before such authority was granted.
Feinstein, who
also called for the Santa Anita track to suspend its races in April, said something appeared to be “seriously wrong” at the venue and no one seems to know what it is.
“We need to take a long pause and do a thorough review of Santa Anita: the track, the practices employed there, what medicines are used, how horses are trained,” Feinstein stated. “We need to get to the bottom of what’s going on and why so many horses are dying. With only two weeks left in the racing season, there’s no reason to wait for more dead horses. Terminate racing at Santa Anita and do it now.”
At the time of this writing, the Santa Anita racetrack is still scheduled to host the Breeders’ Cup in November.
Also on HuffPost Junebug and Hoedown, Days End Farm
These little ponies (10 hands) have been together for years and are attached at the hip. Although they cannot be ridden, they are wonderful companions for people and barnyard animals, including sheep and goats. They would make a great addition to any home with little to no grass and huge quantities of love.
More Athena
A 10 year old, 17 hand Belgian draft mare, Athena is a big girl with big personality to match! Although she has sidebone and cannot be ridden, she loves attention and will be the first to greet you in the field. Athena requires daily low-cost medication to keep her comfortable and daily loving, so lots of pampering and grooming are a must!
More Story continues Dorian, Middleburg Humane Foundation
This handsome 10 year old, 16.3 TB gleding has been through a lot and deserves a loving forever home. Dorian (Whatdidisay) raced in WV and VA and was at some point abandoned after retirement. When he came to MHF he was underweight, had slipperfoot from lack of hoofcare, achy and depressed. We have gotten his weight back up, a sheen to his coat, and some of the training he needs. Dorian has a lot of potential, but needs a patient, knowledgeable, confident rider/handler. He is easy to catch and stands in crossties. He is still learning good ground manners as far as standing for farrier/grooming/bathing. Dorian can also be cold-backed, and does better when longed for a few minutes prior to riding. He is still fairly green, and needs time, patience and consistency, but shows promise in being very responsive to aids. He has been ridden in the ring and on a trail ride, and we have plans of introducing him to foxhunting scene to see how he does. For further information please contact foster: Tara 703-853-5899 Musicequestrian@aol.com
More Lily, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Lily is an approximately 10 yr. old umbrella cockatoo. She was released to MHF after passed through several homes. She is learning new skills everyday and has shown improvement but requires an experienced guardian. You must have parrot experience to be considered to adopt Lily. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHS's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Roulette , Days End Farm
Roulette is an 11 year old, 16.2 hand Thoroughbred mare that came to Days End Farm June 2006 in the final stages of starvation. This big-boned mare is a show-stopper. Due to an old bowed tendon injury, she is only suitable for flat-work under saddle. However, her movement and conformation would make her a great lower-level Dressage prospect for an experienced rider. This girl has been at DEFHR for way too long. We hope to find her a forever home soon that will bring her to her full potential.
More Sally, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Sally is a 10 year old branded and titled bay mustang mare who was caught in the Jackson mountains in Nevada and brought the the Bureau of Land Management facility when she was very young. She was seized and rescued later along with several other mustangs from a severe neglect situation. Sally underwent extensive ground work with a Parelli trainer, she knows the seven games, walks over tarps, and stands on a pedestal among others. She has never been broke to ride, but would make a great companion to any horse. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Arwen, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Arwen is an about 18 year old paint mare about 16h. She is easy-going, has good ground manners, stands for farrier and vet. Would make a great companion as she goes along with all other horses. Not tried under saddle. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Jackson, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Jackson, in his late teens, has come a long way since his rescue from a horrible situation several years ago. Being a Paso Fino he needs somebody who knows the breed well. He is very smart and likes to be engaged mentally in his workout which demands an experienced rider. Excellent ground manners, 100% sound, healthy and in good condition. He'd make an excellent companion also. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Qutie, Days End Farm
This cutie pie arrived at DEFHR in June 2006, emaciated and covered in rain rot. Now 10 years old, this 15.2 hand thoroughbred mare is very sensitive and athletic -- a combination that any experienced rider would love to find in a horse. Because of her stamina and love of work, Qutie has great potential for lower level eventing or endurance with an experienced rider.
More Savannah, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Savannah is a 5 year old pony and Arab mare, very petite 14.1h. Dark bay with black legs, mane and tail, one white sock. Savannah has god ground manners, but is shy and needs an quiet experienced owner. She is healthy and sound, (just had her first dental done), is a very pretty mover and is ready to be backed. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Cotton, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Cotton is a 2 year old beautiful pony gelding with super jumping ability! He'd make a great hunter/jumper for children. Cotton stands for the farrier and vet, loads and trailers well. We are currently working on his ground manners and will need an experienced handler. He came to MHF with his mom from a severe neglect situation. Cotton is healthy and gets along with all other horses. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Blondie, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Blondie is a pretty palomino Shetland x mare, 11 years old and about 12h. Still shy, she is coming along slowly and needs a devoted person to spend time with her and help her trust people again. Blondia had a baby in 2009, is healthy and gets along well with others. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, VA
More Fran and Eden, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Fran and Eden are 2 adorable full grown bunnies available for adoption. Both are extremely friendly, healthy and spayed. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Cody, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Cody is a 12 year old Shetland mini cross gelding. He is very shy but sweet. Cody would make a wonderful babysitter or adorable lawn ornament. You may be eligible for adoption if you live within a 50 mile radius of MHF's facility in Marshall, Va.
More Miss Piggy, Middleburg Humane Foundation
Miss Piggy comes via the Middleburg Humane Foundation: Miss Piggy is a 60+ lbs. potbellied pig. She has been exposed to horses, dogs, cats and chickens. (And she's thinner than she appears in this photo.) Miss Piggy needs a home with secure fencing. For additional information please contact Anne at 571-477-4071.
More Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today. This article originally appeared on HuffPost.