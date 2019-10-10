A diary of Dirtybird Campout's 10 best activities, from bingo to a Mardi Gras parade

There are countless music festivals across the world, and it can be hard for them to differentiate themselves. Many of them feature dance music that continues late into the night. Even more include yoga classes. And pretty much all of them try to foster a sense of community among its attendees.

But perhaps no festival provides such a wide variety of activities to bring people together as Dirtybird Campout in Modesto, Calif. The 21+ event took place from October 4-6 and featured performances from acts such as house DJ Claude VonStroke (the head of Dirtybird Records and the event’s “head counselor”), legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, electronic band Bob Moses and R&B singer Jhené Aiko.

But as most Dirtybird campers will tell you, the event isn’t just about the music. Campout is essentially a summer camp for adults that happens to feature world-class musicians as the counselors who oversee activities such as archery, tug-of-war, speed dating and a lap dance contest. Upon entry to the main section of the festival, everyone is given a bandana to place you on one of four teams (green, orange, purple and red). From there, you can participate in nearly 100 games, competitions and workshops, many of which let you gain points for your team. Whoever is on the winning team is awarded a special badge on Sunday evening.

Team Purple, which carried a banner to its first event stating “It just doesn't matter,” is notoriously nonchalant about the competitions (and predictably finished last). Team Red and Team Orange ended up battling for first place in the final competition of the weekend. Below are my 10 favorite activities I witnessed in chronological order, along with the artists who conducted them, if any:

Kickball with Sage Armstrong & Franklyn Watts on Friday at 2 pm:

My first game of the weekend was a throwback to elementary school recess. After receiving a red bandana, I arrived just in time for the championship match against Team Purple, which was led by the head counselor Claude VonStroke himself. It was a 3-inning nail biter, and VonStroke nearly guided his team to victory with a booming kick off a pitch from yours truly to deep center field. But thankfully, Team Red’s defense held strong for a 1-0 win. One game, one win, one rowdy victory song played by a long-haired, trumpet-wielding bard.

Dodgeball with Black V Neck and Westend on Friday at 4 pm:

Yet another classic gym-class contest led to another thrilling title game, which came down to a best-of-3 matchup between Team Red and Team Orange. Team Red won the first match in dominant fashion, and I must admit I felt like Peter La Fleur out there as I knocked out their last player with a firm ball to the chest. That didn't last long. I sat out a Game 2 loss to catch my breath, then did not much more as Team Orange pulled off a thrilling comeback in the rubber match that excitingly came down to a 1-on-1 showdown at the end. It was honestly like “DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story” out there. The announcers even channeled Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks to provide hilarious commentary that wasn’t afraid to knock down players a peg.

Lap Dance 4 Your Life! Education Exhibition on Friday night at 12:15 am:

Predictably one of the rowdiest events of the weekend, a drag queen coach gave some silly yet sensual instructions to some brave volunteers who went on to participate in a contest. Shouts out to an especially inspired exhibition duet featuring the Team Green captain and the instructor, as well as the contest winner, the redheaded captain of Team Red.

Jogging with Justin Martin on Saturday at 10 am:

I have great deal of admiration for anyone who managed to wake up this early after a late Friday night and jog a few miles with the wildly popular Martin, who co-founded Dirtybird with VonStroke and serves as his second-in-command at Campout. I was not one of those brave souls, but I did have a friend who went along for the ride and said the cool morning air was quite refreshing and energized him for another long day ahead. This is also apparently an activity where you actually get to talk a lot with the DJ/counselor, as Martin is so dang nice and open with everyone.

.5K Floatie Race with VNSSA on Saturday at 3 pm:

One of the few competitions to utilize the beautiful Modesto Reservoir that serves as the setting for Campout, this fan-favorite race was BYOF: Bring Your Own Floatie. Claude VonStroke and Eprom were among the artists to participate, and VonStroke (or VonBreaststroke) proved to be an impressive swimmer for a big guy. Even though he didn’t win, he’d obviously practiced doggy paddling from atop his plastic pizza slice before.

