DiCaprio reveals 'twisted' love story in new film

STORY: The actor also worked as executive producer on the project, with his production company Appian Way Productions working alongside Martin Scorsese's Sikelia Productions.

DiCaprio sat down with Reuters to talk about the origins of the story and how it was reshaped during production.

Speaking about the book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' by David Grann, DiCaprio said:

"It was an exploration of the beginnings of the FBI, it was a lost chapter, forgotten chapter of American history. You know, we're dealing with this great reckoning of our past now and it was synonymous, the same year that the Osage Reign of Terror happened was the same year the Tulsa Massacre happened half an hour away and Oklahoma was really this melting pot at that time of people coming in trying to reclaim what they felt was rightfully theirs."