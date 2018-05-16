Dickie Moore Park could soon be reality in Parc-Ex

Former Montreal Canadiens great Dickie Moore, who helped the team win six Stanley Cups in the 1950s, could soon have a park named in his honour in the neighbourhood where he grew up.

Montreal's executive committee adopted a resolution Wednesday morning to create a public space in the the former CP rail yard, now part of a vast redevelopment into a new Université de Montréal science complex.





The space dedicated to the memory of the Habs left-winger will be located at the corner of L'Épée and Beaumont avenues in Parc-Extension.





The decision still needs to be approved by city council and the Commission de toponymie du Québec.

Born in 1931, Richard Winston, better known as Dickie Moore, grew up in a family of 12 children in the Parc-Ex neighbourhood.

He played for the Canadiens for 12 seasons, alongside Maurice and Henri Richard, Elmer Lach and Bernard Geoffrion.

In addition to six Stanley Cups, Moore also twice won the Art Ross trophy, awarded to the player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season.

He retired in 1968 after brief stints with the Maple Leafs and the Saint-Louis Blues.

Moore was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1974, but the Habs didn't officially retire his number until their centennial celebrations in 2005.

Moore died in December 2015 at the age of 84.





