Did Africa’s answer to Andrew Tate incite the burning to death of an Olympic runner?

The bodies of several women were found in a dump in Nairobi in July amid a tide of misogyny - Gerald Anderson/Getty

The masculinity coach behind Kenya’s biggest social media phenomenon is energised by twin obsessions: putting women in their place and avoiding haemorrhoids.

Eric Amunga is unquestionably the doyen of Kenya’s corner of the “manosphere”, that constellation of online communities frequented by men worldwide who believe that feminism is the root of all evil.

Every Saturday morning, men across Kenya reach for their phones to see what words of wisdom Mr Amunga will post to his 1.9 million followers on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He uses the hashtag #MasculinitySaturday, invariably the site’s highest trending topic in Kenya every weekend.

A voice for men?

For his defenders, Mr Amunga’s Masculinity Saturdays are about giving back a voice to men silenced by a feminised society skewed in favour of promiscuous and grasping women, or “slay queens”.

Others, though, see Mr Amunga and similar influencers as the embodiment of “toxic masculinity” who, by legitimising unreasonable male grievances, have fostered misogyny and helped create a hostile and violent environment in Kenya for women.

Rebecca Cheptegei, the Olympic athlete, was killed last month - Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

The debate was renewed in the past week by the murder of Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan Olympic runner living in Kenya whose ex-boyfriend allegedly doused her in petrol and set her ablaze in front of her young daughters as she left church last Sunday.

Ms Cheptegei, who died four days later, was the fourth female athlete murdered in Kenya since 2021. In each case, the chief suspect was either the victim’s partner or ex-partner.

Nor is it just female athletes at risk. In July, sacks containing the dismembered remains of as many as 13 women were found in a dump in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Earlier this year, a spate of murders of women in serviced apartments, known as the “AirBnb killings”, prompted countrywide demonstrations against rising femicide – the killing of women because they are women.

Crowds gather to watch the search for bodies at a dump in Nairobi in July. Police later said the killer was responsible for 42 deaths - Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty

No-one is suggesting that male internet influencers directly inspired any of these killings. But the manosphere has helped normalise violence against women, according to Irungu Houghton, Amnesty International’s Kenya head.

“The corrosive power of online misogynistic disinformation is reinforcing the most negative and vicious of vices,” he said.

“Male sexist internet influencers may not have directly inspired any of these killings, but the lack of accountability in the manosphere contributes to violence against women being regarded as acceptable and fuels a culture of impunity.”

‘Eat fibre and don’t be homosexual’

Much of the content churned out by Mr Amunga is too preposterous to be taken seriously, a mixture of cod science, dubious psychology and rambling relationship advice.

“Don’t eat fibre,” he advises in one of many posts on haemorrhoids. “Remember, during a traffic jam, don’t add more vehicles; the jam will worsen.”

“Don’t be a homosexual,” he says in another. “The rectum and anus are for pooping, not penetration.”

But amid more dangerous pseudoscience (“cancer doesn’t kill, chemotherapy does”), there is a relentless drumbeat of what a man should be and how he should treat a woman.

Eric Amunga is a popular Kenyan influencer with an interest in gender

His followers are repeatedly told to “be a pimp, not a simp”. The latter internet term describes men who are too attentive to women.

Women, he says, are “reactionary”, “emotional” and “manipulative”. A man’s role in a relationship is to “precede, protect, provide and penetrate” and “not to change the kid’s diapers”.

“If the woman becomes rude, belligerent and bellicose, she doesn’t deserve to be loved,” Mr Amunga writes. “She doesn’t deserve to be preceded, provided for or penetrated. She deserves to be be abandoned and suffer the pain of her ignorance.”

While Mr Amunga, who says he has four wives, never openly advocates violence against women, many of his followers, including boys, interpret what they hear as the tacit encouragement of physical and sexual violence towards women, critics say.

‘A toxic online diet’

One Kenyan head teacher says schoolboys are “feeding on a toxic online diet” provided by Mr Amunga and others. The head cites Andrew Kibe, a Kenyan podcaster with hundreds of thousands of online followers, and Andrew Tate, the British influencer whom he dubs “the fountainhead of toxic masculinity”.

“It is an unholy trinity that is very difficult to fight against,” the head teacher said. “The result is that we are raising a generation of boys who are likely to be more even violent and misogynistic than their fathers.”

Domestic violence in Kenya is already rife. At least a third and possibly as many as half of women in the country have experienced sexual or physical violence, according to surveys, among the highest rate in the world.

Open misogyny

Many in Kenya, including politicians, openly admit their misogyny.

Esther Passaris, a Kenyan MP responsible for women’s issues in Nairobi, says she has frequently been subject to assault and threats of sexual violence.

In June, she says, an opposition MP accosted her on the floor of parliament and threatened to rape her for supporting an unpopular tax bill, echoing threats made to her in 2016 by a prominent politician during a television interview.

In recent weeks, after her mobile number was leaked online, she has been inundated with photographs of male genitalia.

Worse still, she adds, a man took advantage of a crush of people around her while she was on the campaign trail in 2022 to twice insert his finger into her rectum.

“If a guy could do something like this to me as an MP, can you imagine what he is doing to vulnerable girls in the village or the slum,” she said.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the main suspect in the deaths of the women whose bodies were found in a Nairobi dump in July - Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo

Violence against women is as pervasive as it is incomprehensible, says Mrs Passaris, who notes that among constituency cases she is dealing with are the rapes of a five-month-old baby, an 83-year-old woman and a lesbian, raped three times by men trying to “convert her back to heterosexuality”.

Activists say there is no quick or single fix to the problem and point out that while online toxicity amplifies misogyny and enables sexual violence, it is not the root cause of the problem.

Increasing gender equality

Ms Cheptegei was murdered, her family members allege, because her estranged partner disputed her right to a plot of land that he claimed was his.

Thanks to progressive legislation, affirmative action policies and female economic empowerment programmes, women have become more financially independent in recent years, often owning property in their own right.

This small step towards gender equality sometimes triggers resentment among men who feel entitled to the assets of their partners, says Mr Houghton. This resentment, fanned by online misogyny, often results in violence against women.

Far more needs to be done across society to address the problem, campaigners say, from improving police investigations, to building more shelters for rape survivors, to countering online toxicity through talk shows and information campaigns.

Such progress will not happen, however, unless William Ruto, Kenya’s president, throws his weight behind a national campaign to end violence against women. So far, despite the growing body count, he has stayed conspicuously silent.

“A presidential statement of the subject would have a significant degree of influence,” said Mr Houghton. “Without it, we will struggle to galvanise the kind of action we need. We need political pressure as well as public pressure if we are to make a difference.”