Did anyone win the Mega Millions drawing last night? $944M lottery jackpot up for grabs

It's OK to have a Christmas wish as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches an estimated $944 million for the Christmas Eve drawing.

More than $800 million was up for grabs in the Friday night Mega Millions drawing as the jackpot continued to climb closer to $1 billion.

Heading into Friday's drawing, the jackpot was worth $862 million, with an estimated $392.1 million lump-sum payment after taxes, according to the lottery. It would have been the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

As lottery players pick their numbers and wrap their presents, Mega Millions said that there's only been one lucky jackpot winner on Christmas Eve so far.

"Thirteen Mega Millions jackpots have been won during December since the game began in 2002, but only once has it been won on Christmas Eve," the lottery said in its news release. "That was in the game’s very first year, yet the $68 million prize won in New York on Dec. 24, 2002, eventually went unclaimed."

In March, a lucky Mega Millions player from New Jersey won a whopping $1.1 billion, although that prize has not been claimed yet. It's not the first time a jackpot went unclaimed.

The winning numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and we have the results below.

The multimillion dollar question is, will anyone win the Mega Millions on Christmas Eve? Here is what we know and here are Friday’s winning numbers.

Mega Millions winning numbers: For Friday, Dec. 20 drawing $862 million lottery jackpot

Mega Millions winning numbers for 12/20/24

The winning numbers from the Friday, Dec. 20 Mega Millions drawing are: 2, 20, 51, 56, 67 and a gold Mega Ball of 19. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions?

A California Lottery player selects their numbers ahead of the Mega Millions drawing.

Five lucky players won $1 million after having all the correct white ball numbers for the Match 5.

The winners are in the following states:

Arkansas , 1

Illinois , 1

Indiana , 2

Pennsylvania, 1

The next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 24 will be worth an estimated $944 million.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

What are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots?

According to the lottery, the following jackpots are the top 10 jackpots that have been won as of Dec. 21:

$1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023; a Florida player $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018; a South Carolina player $1.348 billion, Jan.13, 2023; a Maine player $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022; an Illinois player $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024; a New Jersey player $1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021; a Michigan player $810 million, Sept. 10, 2024; a Texas player $656 million, March 30, 2012; a player from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013; a player from California and Georgia $552 million, June 4, 2024; an Illinois player

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X, five balls

3X, six balls

4X, three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Did anyone win Mega Millions last night? Lottery jackpot at $944M