How did AP voters react to KU Jayhawks’ narrow win vs. TCU? Here’s this week’s poll

Kansas men’s basketball dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in this week’s AP Top 25 despite winning its only game last week.

The Jayhawks (13-1), who tripped unranked TCU 83-81 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, were passed by new No. 2 Houston. Previously ranked No. 3, the Cougars routed West Virginia 89-55 in Houston to improve to 14-0.

Purdue (14-1) remained No. 1 with 1,566 points and 54 first-place votes after an 83-78 home win over Illinois. Houston received 1,486 points and seven first-place votes; KU earned 1,481 points and two firsts.

Houston is the only undefeated team in the country following losses by James Madison and Mississippi.

Defending national champion UConn remained at No. 4, followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, Oklahoma and Illinois in the top 10.

Marquette is No. 11 followed by Duke, Memphis, Baylor, Wisconsin, Auburn, Colorado State, BYU, San Diego State, Utah State, Clemson, Creighton, Gonzaga, Florida Atlantic and Texas.

Big 12 teams Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Iowa State and TCU are in the others receiving votes category. TCU moved into that category despite the last-second loss to KU.