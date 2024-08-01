Did you buy recalled deli meat? Clean your refrigerator

Yahoo Finance Video

Shares of Tilray (TLRY) are jumping after the company's fourth quarter beverage and alcohol segment grew 137% year over year. Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Wealth! along with Yahoo Finance anchor Julie Hyman to discuss the company's recent performance. "The beer category is declining cannibalization in the cannabis industry. So there were some big bets on that. With that, the challenge and the strategy, how do you make beer fun again? What do you do about beer? The perception was that beer was drank mostly by white men out there and how do you bring more females into beer? How do you bring that younger generation? And also we repositioned ourselves as Tilray Beverages. We got into the water, the energy drinks, non-alcoholic beer and really came out with some great fun products within the beer category," Simon tells Yahoo finance. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino