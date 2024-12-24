Did Cameron Diaz Really Punch Ed Burns in “The Holiday”? He Reveals the Truth (Exclusive)

The 'Millers in Marriage' writer and director opens up about being in one of the most popular Christmas films of all time

Ed Burns has played a lot of roles throughout his 30-year career as an actor, writer and director.

But one role stands out around this time of year: His turn as Cameron Diaz's jerky boyfriend Ethan in The Holiday.

"I always know when it's getting close to Christmas because people will start saying, 'Hey, The Holiday!' " Burns, 56, tells PEOPLE of the beloved film getting played on repeat each December.

In the movie, Burns' character, a slick Hollywood film composer, admits to cheating on Diaz's character Amanda because of her emotional unavailability. Diaz, in return, socks him in the face.

"People always ask me, 'Did she really punch you?' " he says with a laugh. The answer? "She didn't. It was a bit of movie magic."

Alamy Cameron Diaz in 'The Holiday' in 2006

Of course, had it not been for Ethan's cheating, a heartbroken Amanda may never have booked an idyllic little cottage in the English countryside and fallen in love with the super charming Graham (Jude Law) — and Kate Winslet's character Iris would never have come to L.A. to meet and fall for Miles (Jack Black), so really, who can be mad at Ethan.

Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection THE HOLIDAY, Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, 2006

Burns most recently wrote and directed the movie Millers in Marriage, a witty dramedy about three siblings in their early 50s going through family and marital changes. Burns' character is divorced and trying to date again, while his sister (Gretchen Mol) is falling out of love with her husband. His other sister (Julianna Margulies) is navigating a drab marriage as a new empty nester.

Burns says the conversations in the film were based on real conversations he and his wife Christy Turlington have had with other couple friends.

"One of the things that I first started to explore in the script was the idea of, 'How do you define yourself when you are no longer like a parent in the same way when it's all about the kids 24/7?' " he says. (He and Turlington are parents to Grace, 21, and Finn, 18. Both are in college, and he says they're "thriving.")

"Then I thought, 'How does a couple sort of view their marriage and redefine their marriage after that big job has been lifted?' It's like a shark, if it isn't moving forward, it dies. So, how do you replace the raising of children within your marriage to make sure that it continues to grow? So those were all really fun things to explore as a writer."

He also enjoyed writing the part for Benjamin Bratt's character, Johnny, a rock journalist who feels like he's aging out of his lifestyle and career, and that New York City is only a town for the young.

"He was fun to write because there was a lot of that stuff that just went through my bigger group of peers, especially my friends in the arts. Being in your mid-50s and even approaching 60 and wondering, 'Am I going to work again? Do I even have anything left to say?' "

Of course, Burns has plenty left to say. He's currently writing the sequel to the romantic comedy The Brothers McMullen, 30 years after the original came out and made him a sensation at just 27. He's thrilled to get to revisit the family of Irish Catholic brothers from Long Island who were at the time, figuring out life and love.

"We start shooting in April!" he says of the sequel. He still doesn't know exactly who will be reprising their roles.— the film also starred Connie Britton and Mike McGlone. "We haven't started casting yet. That will be the next news to come. Although, of course. I'll be in it. "



