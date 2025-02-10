How did Canada's steel industry fare the first time Donald Trump imposed tariffs in 2018?
During his first term, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed similar tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, of 25 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Guio Jacinto, the lead tariff researcher at the United Steelworkers Union, says more than 800 steelworkers were laid off while production and exports declined. He tells BC Today guest host Amy Bell that the tariffs would have a broader impact and could affect multiple products this time.