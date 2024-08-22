Did your city vote for Daniella Levine Cava in the Miami-Dade mayor race? Take a look

In winning reelection Tuesday night by a wide margin, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also swept most of the county’s 34 cities, according to a Miami Herald analysis of precinct data.

She won in Surfside, where one of her Republican challengers, Shlomo Danzingner, used to be mayor. Levine Cava also came out first in Doral, where city leaders are gearing up for a fight if Levine Cava proposes rebuilding the county incinerator there after the facility was destroyed by a fire last year.

She also finished first in the tiny billionaire enclave of Indian Creek Village, which Donald Trump won with 80% of the vote in 2020.

One of Levine Cava’s best showings came in Miami Gardens, the third-largest city in Miami-Dade and a longtime stronghold for Democrats. Levine Cava won about 88% of the vote in the majority-Black city.

One of her weakest performances came in Hialeah, where her leading Republican challenger, Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, narrowly won by about 1 percentage point. Trump won Hialeah with more than 65% of the vote in 2020.

Cid’s best showing was in Miami Lakes, where he took a majority of the votes. The Republican who finished third, YouTube host Alexander Otaola, fared best in Hialeah Gardens, where he also finished third.

Here’s a chart showing results from Miami-Dade mayor race in each of the county’s 34 cities, plus in the unincorporated areas across the county that are outside of municipal limits.