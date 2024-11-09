How did Fla. become a red state? CFO Patronis, State Attorney Aronberg weigh in
WPTV Reporter Matt Sczesny spoke with both sides on how Florida has changed politically and what may be ahead
President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon
"I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"
"The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."
The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."
Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho
Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:
The president-elect’s first act will undoubtedly try to pardon himself. Judge Juan Merchan needs the courage Mike Pence had on Jan. 6. | Opinion
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
David Axelrod provided an unflattering description of what Democrats have become, saying this led to Kamala Harris' loss in the presidential election.
CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…
A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.
Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday
The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.
North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.
The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.
‘Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon,’ the Tesla CEO’s daughter wrote
Trump-aligned lawyer and former Senate aide Mike Davis, who is reportedly on the shortlist for Attorney General in Donald Trump’s new administration, continued his crass insult tour of Democratic enemies Thursday—this time targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James. A day after expressing a desire to “drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall (legally, politically, and financially, of course,” Davis appeared on right-wing serial plagiaris
Joy Reid on Thursday scolded Latino men, a demographic that supported Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, telling them, “You own everything that happens to your mixed-status families.” On MSNBC, the day after a Latino radio host in Pennsylvania told hosts there that sexism among Latino men was to blame for Harris’ underperformance, Reid laid into them. “While 91 percent of Black women voted for Kamala Harris, 53 percent of white women overall voted for Trump, despite the open disresp