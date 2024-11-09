How did Fla. become a red state? CFO Patronis, State Attorney Aronberg weigh in

The Daily Beast

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.