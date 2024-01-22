Did your food spoil during winter storm power outages? You could get reimbursed

Power outages can cause a plethora of issues for homeowners, including spoiling all the food in their fridge. But there may be a way to get some money back.

Severe winter storms have wreaked havoc across much of the U.S. and knocked out power in many parts of the East Coast over the past few weeks, Axios reported. In cities such as Memphis, busted water pipes left more than half a million people without water as repair crews worked around the clock to fix the problem Sunday, Jan. 21, The Associated Press reported.

At least 72 people across the country have died because of severe winter weather in January, The Associated Press reported.

As a thaw is expected to come across the country later in the week, those who have been stuck in the cold without power will start to parse through their fridges to see what’s edible — and more importantly, what’s not.

Even though food may have to go to waste, some homeowners could get some cash for their troubles.

Can I get reimbursed for spoiled food?

Several homeowners insurance policies include coverage for food loss during natural disasters that cause power outages, according to American Family Insurance. At times, a local utility company could also provide reimbursements if the outage was its fault, American Family Insurance said.

Not all power outages are covered by insurance, however. If someone causes their own power outage or doesn’t pay their electric bill for the month, that wouldn’t count for a food loss reimbursement, according to Allstate.

Different insurance companies may have various thresholds to meet to be eligible for a reimbursement, such as the entire neighborhood’s power being out compared to just one household, Allstate said.

Some insurance policies also have options to add coverage in case your refrigerator has a “mechanical failure” — something that could happen as a result of a power outage, according to American Family Insurance. With that addition, the reimbursement ceiling for rotten food can be even higher, the company said.

Story continues

When in doubt about whether food loss is covered under your home insurance, Allstate recommends calling your provider so they can explain your coverage.

How do I get money back?

To receive a reimbursement, the eligible homeowner will need to submit a food loss claim to their insurance provider, according to American Family Insurance. For those claims, the company recommends including certain information such as:

Pictures showing the food that was lost

Documentation — like a receipt — that details what was lost

An estimate of how much the food cost

Are there limits on food reimbursements?

Depending on what’s included in your policy, there may be limits on how much money you can get back after throwing out your food.

Some policies may only provide reimbursements up to $500, even if the value of what was thrown out was higher, according to Allstate. It is also common for the insured person to pay a deductible before getting back a reimbursement.

How do I know what food to throw out?

To avoid eating unsafe food, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided several recommendations to those preparing to experience power outages in their areas for unknown periods of time. There are several steps that can be taken before, during and after an outage, such as:

Make sure to have a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer to monitor the temperature inside

Put frozen water containers or gel packs in the fridge to keep food cold

Do not open the fridge or freezer during a power outage, as food typically stays safe for four hours in the fridge and 48 hours in a full freezer

Keep a cold cooler on hand in case some food needs to be transferred out of the fridge after the safe period

Do not taste food to check if it’s safe

Throw out perishable food or any food that smells or looks bad

There are several foods that usually need to be thrown out if a power outage lasted longer than four hours, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ food safety website. The department’s guidance is based on whether the food was at a temperature of 40 degrees or higher for more than two hours. Those foods include:

Various meats and fish

Broth or gravy

Pizza

Soups

Soft or shredded cheeses

Milk

Sour cream

Yogurt

Opened baby formula

Eggs

Cut fresh fruit or vegetables

Creamy dressings

Fish or oyster sauce

Cooked pasta or rice

A few types of food that are OK to keep following a power outage are:

Hard cheeses

Grated Parmesan or Romano cheese in a can

Butter or margarine

Opened canned fruit or fruit juices

Jelly

Mustard or ketchup

Olives or pickles

Vinegar-based dressings

Bread, cakes, muffins or tortillas

Waffles or pancakes

Fresh mushrooms

Sub-zero wind chills and inches of snow possible in NC mountains. How much could fall?

Up to 3 inches of snow may blanket parts of North Carolina mountains. What to know

A satellite was recording as deadly storm front crossed the Southeast. See the video