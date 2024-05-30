Did Hailey Bieber Get an Engagement Ring Upgrade from Justin Bieber? See Her Impressive Wedding Stack!

Fans were quick to point out the massive new addition to the model's fingers

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber is rocking some new bling.

Following her and husband Justin Bieber's vow renewal and pregnancy announcement, the 27-year-old model appears to have gotten an engagement ring upgrade. In a recent Instagram post showing off her manicure, eagle-eyed fans spotted some seemingly new additions to Hailey's jewelry collection — including a massive oval diamond that's bigger than the original rock Justin proposed with.

"Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly 🥟🥟🌸" Hailey captioned the photoset, which some fans also speculate is a hint at her baby's gender. The last image in the carousel is a close-up of the Rhode founder holding a mug up to her lips, her dainty cherry blossom manicure — and sparkly bling — front and center.

In a post from Hailey's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, the model's jewelry stack is more clearly seen. On her right hand, she wears what is possibly her previous engagement ring on her pinky and a large B-shaped piece on her ring finger.

On the left hand, Hailey wears some diamond rings on her pinky, and on her ring finger, a large oval-shaped diamond and diamond band.



The new diamond ring, which Hailey is wearing on her ring finger, looks to be an upgrade from the solitaire ring that Justin gave her when he proposed in July 2018. The custom piece features a large oval-cut diamond set on a simple gold band. Jeweler Jack Solow from Solow & Co. previously told PEOPLE that the singer had “a hand in selecting the diamond” and put a lot of thought into the design of the ring.



The couple tied the knot a few months later in September 2018, at a courthouse in New York City and later held a larger ceremony in front of family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C.

On Thursday, May 9, Hailey and Justin, 30, revealed they were expecting their first baby. In the announcement post, they shared snaps from their vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii, the day before.

Rory Kramer Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber's pregnancy announcement.

In the photos, Hailey and Justin both wore Tiffany Forever bands made of platinum with a full circle of diamonds.

For the occasion, the model wore a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello white lace dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She accessorized with a bespoke lace head scarf, which doubled as a veil, and black Saint Laurent sunglasses.



Read the original article on People.